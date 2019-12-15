The last nine days have been a whirlwind for Baylor coach Matt Rhule.
After a devastating 30-23 overtime loss to Oklahoma in the Big 12 championship game, Rhule and his staff quickly hit the road for recruiting. This weekend, Baylor hosted recruits for on-campus visits with Wednesday’s early NCAA signing period fast approaching.
Baylor’s current players returned to practice Saturday and Sunday, and Rhule could sense the excitement his team is feeling as it begins preparation to face Georgia in the Sugar Bowl on Jan. 1 in New Orleans.
“It wasn’t much of a break for the coaches,” Rhule said. “We played last Saturday and some coaches had home (recruiting) visits Saturday night. I thought we had renewed energy yesterday and today on the practice field. It’s been mainly young guys, but the guys are excited to get back out there. They’re certainly excited for what lays ahead.”
Rhule said quarterback Charlie Brewer hasn’t been cleared to practice, and doesn’t yet know his status for the Sugar Bowl after he left the Big 12 championship game in the second quarter after taking a hard shot to his head.
“He’s in the (concussion) protocol,” Rhule said. “It’s just step by step. It’s really all up to the doctors. They kind of monitor every step.”
However, backup quarterback Gerry Bohanon is practicing in a limited role after tweaking his knee against Oklahoma. True freshman Jacob Zeno finished against Oklahoma, hitting a pair of big fourth-quarter passes to Trestan Ebner and Chris Platt to send the game into overtime.
“I think Gerry’s knee is getting better,” Rhule said. “He had a Grade 1 MCL, so not terrible but enough that it’s discomforting. He’s not getting hit in practice right now, but I expect he will be full go and able to run around.”
Recruiting is a major focus for Rhule this week. On Sunday, Baylor received a verbal commitment from safety Devin Neal, a three-star recruit from Frederick Douglass High School in Lexington, Ky.
The 6-0, 187-pound Neal had previously de-committed from Cincinnati and chose Baylor following his on-campus visit this weekend.
Due to NCAA rules, Rhule can’t talk about specific recruits until they’re signed, but he likes the way the 2020 class is shaping up. The Bears currently have 14 commitments, but will add more.
“We love the class so far,” Rhule said. “There’s a couple of guys out there we’d like to add. I think we have something behind us now, some proof that hey we’re going to be good. We’re not changing who we’re going after, just how excited they are about who they see. I think our team believes, and I think it’s great to see the recruits and their families believe.”
Rhule has seen a surge in recruiting as the Bears have gone 11-2 this season, with their only two losses coming to Oklahoma. The Bears would have likely made the College Football Playoff with a win over the Sooners on Dec. 7 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
“There hasn’t been a national champion come out of this state, the greatest state for high school football, in quite a while,” Rhule said. “So for us to knock on the doorstep and almost make the College Football Playoff excited people. I think people have been appreciative and excited about the way our guys do what we do. I think across the country, what sticks out to them is the way we battled back from adversity, the way we battled back when they (Oklahoma) had a lead. I think the way we play hard and physical and the way we don’t trash talk. The way we’ve done things has really stood out to people.”
During Baylor’s practices this weekend, young players received more reps than usual. The extra bowl practices are vital for the development of players who could make a major impact in future seasons.
“It’s vital because they’ve had a supporting role all year and then you have these practices where they’re the guy,” Rhule said. “Instead of taking two or three reps, they’ve got to take like eight in a row. If they make a mistake, it’s a big play. Our older players are so elite on putting pressure on the young guys, sometimes young players think they’re getting picked on. But no, they’re just simulating what it’s going to be like next fall.”
Like No. 7 Baylor, No. 5 Georgia has built an 11-2 record behind a strong defense and a balanced offense. The Bulldogs missed their shot for the CFP with a 37-10 loss to LSU in the SEC championship game on Dec. 7, and will play in the Sugar Bowl for the second straight season following a 28-21 loss to Texas in 2019.
“They’re a great team, and have as good a defense as we’ve ever seen,” Rhule said. “It’s the best offensive line in college football, at least what we’ve faced. It will be quite a challenge. But I think it’s really good for our team. I think our guys are really invested in that. I think our seniors see it as a great chance. They all want to go to the pros. If you want to go to the pros, play well against Georgia. For our young players, if you want to build a great team next year, let’s end this on the right note.”
