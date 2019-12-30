NEW ORLEANS – There’s nothing Baylor quarterback Charlie Brewer hates worse than sitting on the sidelines or in the locker room while his team is fighting to win a game.
But after going out in the second quarter of the Big 12 championship game on Dec. 7 with concussion-like symptoms, Brewer was forced to sit and watch as the Bears went on to drop a 30-23 overtime decision to Oklahoma to miss their shot at the College Football Playoff.
But now Brewer is back and ready to play against Georgia in the Sugar Bowl on New Year’s Day at the Superdome.
A win over the No. 5 Bulldogs would arguably be No. 7 Baylor’s biggest bowl moment since 1957 when the Bears knocked off No. 2 Tennessee, 13-7, in their only other trip to the Sugar Bowl.
“I know Baylor was in the Sugar Bowl in 1957, but besides that I’m not sure if there has been a win this big,” Brewer said. “I think it would be huge and one of the more historic wins for Baylor.”
Following the second loss to Oklahoma this season, Brewer went into concussion protocol and was held out of practice before he was cleared for the Dec. 21 workout.
“Obviously I was out for a little bit and it was frustrating not getting to play,” Brewer said. “But I got the right attention and it went well and now I’m back. I’ve recovered well. Our training staff and medical staff did a great job. I wanted to 100 percent play and got through all the stuff necessary, and I don’t think there was any doubt I was going to play.”
Brewer said the rest was good for his body after taking numerous punishing hits all season.
“Anytime you get two or three weeks off from a brutal 13-game season, it helps a lot,” Brewer said. “I feel as good as I have. I have had a few weeks to kind of detox a little bit and just have to get my feet back under me.”
Though backup quarterbacks Gerry Bohanon and Jacob Zeno performed well against Oklahoma following the injury, the Bears depend on Brewer for his leadership and experience and are glad the junior is ready to play against the Bulldogs.
“He’s been a tremendous leader for us and has been for the last three years, and he’s excited to play in the football game,” said Baylor co-offensive coordinator Jeff Nixon. “I mean he’s had five or six days back to practice. He’s sharp and ready to go and we’re expecting a big game out of him as a leader of our offense.”
Baylor senior receiver Denzel Mims has been Brewer’s chief target for the last three seasons, and is thrilled to get one more game to play with his quarterback.
“He’s unbelievably good,” Mims said. “Charlie is amazing. I like the way he looks, the way he’s running and throwing the ball. He looks 1,000 percent to me. Of course, you want your quarterback to take the leadership role. He does a good job doing that. I feel like he does a good job of leadership with the team, and not just the offense.”
Georgia’s defense has seen enough of Brewer on film to know that he can burn defenses with his arm and feet. Brewer has completed 65.2 percent for 2,950 yards and 20 touchdowns with six interceptions while rushing for 337 yards and 10 scores.
“He really has an arm on him and he can also beat you with his legs,” said Georgia nosetackle Michael Barnett. “You have to make sure you do a good job keeping him in the pocket and make sure he doesn’t get on the outside and get those extra yards. If he doesn’t see anything open, he’s going to get out. If you try to rush him and get the sack, he sees that. You have to make sure you keep him entrapped and make sure he doesn’t get out and escape.”
The Bears are gearing up to play a Georgia defense that ranks second nationally by allowing 12.5 points per game and fourth by allowing 274.2 yards per game. They’re expecting a physical game because that’s become a trademark for the Bulldogs.
“I’m looking forward to it because I want to go to the pros,” said Baylor running back John Lovett. “When you go to the pros, you’re playing best on best all the time. We can start right here.”
Georgia’s secondary will be without All-America safety J.R. Reed, who has a foot injury. But it will still be a tough unit for Brewer and his receivers to crack.
“We see they’re physical and love to play the game,” said Baylor receiver Tyquan Thornton. “They have playmakers but we’ve also got playmakers. So we just need to go out there and make plays.”
Georgia’s secondary has the same kind of respect for Baylor’s receiving corps.
“They’re fast, physical and big,” said Georgia cornerback Eric Stokes. “They have tremendous body control. We’ll have to do anything in our power to slow them down. Mims is one of the best in the country and is real good at 50-50 balls. I could go on and on about him, he’s a great player.”
