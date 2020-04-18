Former Arkansas State defensive end William Bradley-King has signed with Baylor as a graduate transfer and will be immediately eligible in the 2020 season.
The 6-4, 248-pound Bradley-King was named first-team all-Sun Belt Conference in 2019 as he collected 49 tackles with 13.5 for loss and 8.5 sacks. He also forced three fumbles and recovered two.
As a junior in 2018, he was named second-team all-conference after making 33 tackles with 9.5 for loss and six sacks. He forced two fumbles and recovered one.
Bradley-King was an all-state linebacker at Hogan Preparatory Academy in Kansas City in 2015 before signing with Arkansas State.
Minor league manager off ventilator
Oakland minor league manager Webster Garrison has resumed breathing completely on his own for the first time in more than three weeks and no longer requires a ventilator as he fights the coronavirus, his fiancee said Thursday.
Garrison, hospitalized in his home state of Louisiana, wasn’t yet speaking when Nikki Trudeaux posted her latest update Thursday.
