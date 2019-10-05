MANHATTAN, Kan. – When quarterback Charlie Brewer went down early in the fourth quarter after taking a big hit, Baylor could have panicked and watched everything they worked for vanish into the brisk October air.
But nobody flinched. Especially not redshirt freshman quarterback Gerry Bohanon.
Bohanon threw a 38-yard pass to RJ Sneed and then kept the ball for a four-yard touchdown run as the Bears went on to seal a 31-12 win over Kansas State before a packed house of 50,448 fans Saturday afternoon at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.
Brewer didn’t return to the game after leaving with 11:05 remaining after taking the hard shot from Kansas State defensive lineman Trey Dishon on a pass rush. However, Brewer stayed on the sideline the rest of the game and walked briskly to the locker room after it was over.
Baylor coach Matt Rhule didn’t know Brewer’s status after the game, but said he should know more by Monday. He said Baylor’s medical staff advised him not to put Brewer back into the game.
“I went out on the field and he said ‘Hey coach, put Gerry in for a play and let me catch my breath,’” Rhule said. “We had enough of a lead at that point, and I wouldn’t have played him anyway. They (Baylor’s medical staff) just said ‘Hey, we’re going to hold him.’ We’ll see what it is.”
Brewer has played superbly all season and was a big reason why the Bears improved to 5-0 overall and 2-0 in the Big 12 as he hit 14 of 23 passes for 230 yards and a touchdown against the Wildcats (3-2, 0-2).
The road win was Baylor’s first in the Big 12 since Nov. 4, 2017 against Kansas in Lawrence, and the Bears have now won consecutive conference games for the first time in three seasons under Rhule.
The Bears can become bowl eligible with a win over Texas Tech on Saturday at McLane Stadium. Last year, the Bears didn’t become bowl eligible until their final regular season game when they beat the Red Raiders, 35-24, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
“I don’t think they realized what they did,” Rhule said. “This is a hard place to come and it’s a well-coached football team. This is a bunch of veteran players. To come here and get a win and get back to back Big 12 wins against two really good teams (Iowa State and Kansas State), they did something.”
Pushing around Kansas State’s offensive line most of the afternoon, the Bears collected a season-high six sacks while their 15 tackles for loss were the program’s most in a Big 12 game since at least 2008.
Defensive end James Lynch was all over the field with three sacks while tackle Bravvion Roy collected 3½ tackles for loss. Lynch also forced a fumble that was recovered by safety JT Woods while safety Grayland Arnold intercepted a pass.
“It’s the experience and the level of trust we have in each other,” Roy said. “If I mess up, Lynch is going to cover me. If Lynch messes up, I’m going to wrap outside and cover him. We have a brotherhood like no other, and we’re just closer than I ever have been with a D-line since I’ve been here.”
When Brewer went out, the Bears led 17-6 as the defense had limited the Wildcats to a pair of field goals by Blake Lynch.
Facing third-and-22 at Kansas State’s 42, Bohanon fired a pass along the left sideline to Sneed, who shook off a pair of Kansas State defenders and raced down the side for 38 yards to the 4 before Jahron McPherson dragged him down.
“We’ve got some players that you just get them the ball and they’re going to make a lot happen,” Bohanon said. “That was a really exciting and terrific play. It shook out how we expected it to shake out, so it was a good play to get me going too.”
On the next play, Bohanon kept the ball and outran the Kansas State defenders around the left side for a 4-yard touchdown to give the Bears a 24-6 lead with 10:34 remaining in the game.
“I wasn’t nervous at all,” Bohanon said. “I was kind of calm. I prepared well this week and I always watch a lot of film and know the game plan pretty well. So I was just like get in and do what you do, and don’t blow the game.”
The Wildcats responded with a nine-play, 67-yard drive that ended with Skylar Thompson’s 5-yard touchdown pass to Dalton Schoen to cut Baylor’s lead to 24-12 with 6:12 remaining. Thompson’s run on the two-point conversion attempt was short of the end zone.
Kansas State’s bid for an onside kick failed as Baylor got possession at the Wildcats’ 43. This time John Lovett came up with the big play as he found a huge hole on the left side of the line and broke into the clear for a 46-yard touchdown to stretch Baylor’s lead to 31-12 with 5:37 remaining.
After giving up three fourth-quarter touchdowns in last week’s 23-21 win over Iowa State, the Baylor defense only allowed one touchdown in the final quarter against the Wildcats.
“They were wonderful,” Rhule said. “They held them to field goals and had a goal-line stand there at the end, and we thought we had a chance of maybe making that play. Credit to those guys because they really get pressure. We were playing a lot of man coverage. Christian Morgan was a little banged up, Grayland Arnold was a little banged up. Some of the things we had today were things we hadn’t had in a while.”
With Baylor’s offense having trouble getting untracked to open the game, the defense came through with a big stand in the red zone to keep the Wildcats out of the end zone.
The Wildcats moved 63 yards to the 10, but on second-and-five linebacker Clay Johnston nailed Joshua Youngblood for a 3-yard loss. Thompson missed a third-down pass due to heavy pressure by Roy and Lynch.
Kansas State had to settle for Lynch’s 31-yard field goal with 2:11 left in the first quarter before Baylor answered with John Mayers’ 36-yard field goal with 14:27 left in the second quarter.
A major momentum shift came on Baylor’s next drive after Kansas State’s Devin Anctil nailed a 55-yard punt out of bounds at the 2.
The Bears responded with a six-play, 98-yard drive that featured four completions by Brewer, including three to Tyquan Thornton. After hitting Thornton for 11 and 27 yards, Brewer went to him again behind Kansas State defensive back AJ Parker for a 29-yard touchdown to lift Baylor to a 10-3 lead with 6:38 remaining in the second quarter.
“We knew they couldn’t handle the tempo, so we knew we had to catch them on their heels,” Thornton said. “I made a double move and it was a great throw by Charlie. So it was very exciting.”
The Bears drove 91 yards on six plays for their second touchdown as Brewer hit Denzel Mims and Thornton for 25 yards apiece. Following Brewer’s 12-yard pass to Chris Platt, Lovett broke a tackle at the line of scrimmage and scampered 13 yards for a touchdown to push Baylor’s lead to 17-3 with 11:27 left in the third quarter.
Baylor’s defense delivered another great effort in the red zone to force Lynch’s 29-yard field goal with 21 seconds left in the third quarter.
With Baylor running the ball effectively in the fourth quarter, Baylor’s defense felt fresh until the end.
“It helps a lot definitely on the defensive side,” Roy said. “It gives the defense a rest instead of three-and-out and we’re back on the field. They helped us a lot and we helped them, and we just need to keep it going.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.