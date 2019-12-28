NEW ORLEANS – Baylor senior safety Henry Black grew up a Dallas Cowboys fan in Shreveport, but he’s glad to be finishing his college career at the home of the New Orleans Saints.
Just getting a shot to play in the Sugar Bowl at the Superdome in his home state is a better ending than he could have ever imagined.
“Oh man, it’s a blessing to play here,” Black said. “Obviously, our state championship games were here but I never made it to state. So it’s good to play here for my last collegiate game.”
Since Shreveport is between Dallas and New Orleans, his family’s NFL loyalties were split.
“It’s a wild story,” Black said. “My mom is a Saints fan, my dad used to be a Cowboys fan. He used to have me in Cowboys stuff, so I rep the blue all the way.”
Black is one of only two Louisiana players on Baylor’s roster, joining redshirt freshman offensive lineman Prince Pines from Baton Rouge.
A key contributor to Baylor’s defense for the last three seasons, Black has put together his best year as he’s started all 13 games and recorded 58 tackles with five pass breakups, an interception and a forced fumble.
Black delivered one of his best performances in Baylor’s 30-23 overtime loss to Oklahoma in the Big 12 championship game as he collected eight tackles. In Baylor’s 61-6 romp over Kansas in the regular season finale, Black intercepted his first pass since his sophomore year in 2017 against the Jayhawks.
Black feels fortunate that he’s been healthy all season and has played solidly for the Big 12’s best defense, which has led the way to the Bears’ highly successful 11-2 season.
“I feel like I had to learn, just keep learning a lot more from Coach (Phil) Snow and the other coaches and just apply that to the football field,” Black said. “Guys like me and my brother, JaMycal (Hasty), in the summer we were always in the weight room, treatment, basically living at the facility, taking care of our bodies. Because we know this is our last year, we can’t really miss too many plays.”
With Baylor’s switch from a 4-3 to a 3-3-5 defensive alignment, safeties Grayland Arnold, Chris Miller and Black have had major responsibilities covering the pass and defending the run.
Since Black is a fifth-year senior and Arnold and Miller have both been in the program four years, they’ve learned to depend on each other and have played together for so long that they can instinctively read each other.
“I feel like me, Henry and Grayland have the closest relationship of us all,” Miller said. “Like when one of us is out there working, we’re making sure we’re calling the other ones in so they can get that extra work in. And I feel like us just going and competing every day has gotten us all to be successful players and the players we are today.”
Baylor’s receiving corps has also seen the consistency and confidence that Black brings every day in practice. He’s never been afraid to put in extra work to improve his skills.
“I think the reason he got better is he’s a man that always wants to get better,” said Baylor receiver RJ Sneed. “After practice, he’s always lifting, he’s watching extra film. He’s a guy that loves the game, and it’s showing on the field this year. Even though he’s quiet, he’s one of the top leaders in the senior class. If he sees something that’s not right, he’ll tell us to focus and get on task. He’s a guy I respect.”
Miller is thrilled that Black is getting the opportunity to play his last college game in Louisiana.
“For him to come back home and do it in the fashion that we do, I know the atmosphere is going to be crazy for him,” Miller said. “And then again, I’m so excited to be here, and I know as a team we’re excited for this opportunity to go out there and compete one last time.”
Both Black and Miller are psyching up to face heralded Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm, who has passed for 7,974 yards and 80 touchdowns in three seasons.
“He’s a good passer and delivers a lot of great throws,” Black said. “We just have to lock in on our execution and we’ll be fine. My main goal is just to go out there and do what we’ve been doing the whole season, but do it better.”
