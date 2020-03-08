AMES, Iowa – Hilton magic, March Madness and a controversial call that sent Iowa State’s Ashley Joens to the free-throw line with 0.1 seconds remaining coalesced to end the Baylor Lady Bears’ long Big 12 winning streak.
Joens caught an in-bounds pass with 1.3 seconds left and made a double-clutch shot that appeared to be blocked by Baylor’s DiDi Richards. But an official blew the whistle as the final buzzer sounded and sent Joens to the line with two chances to win the game.
The Iowa State sophomore made the first free throw to lift the Cyclones to a 57-56 victory over No. 2 Baylor on Sunday afternoon at Hilton Coliseum.
With that, Baylor’s 58-game regular season winning streak in Big 12 play ended. The Lady Bears (28-2, 17-1 Big 12) were on the verge of going through conference play undefeated for the third straight season.
“You’re going to ask about the last play, you would’ve liked to see that go to overtime,” Mulkey said in the postgame press conference. “I haven’t seen it. Doesn’t matter if she fouled or didn’t foul. It was called. You live with it. You move on and get ready for the conference tournament.”
Baylor, winners of 10-consecutive regular season conference titles, will head to the Big 12 Tournament as the No. 1 seed later this week in Kansas City. The Lady Bears will play the Oklahoma-Oklahoma State winner in the quarterfinals at 1:30 p.m. on Friday at Municipal Arena.
Moments before Joens’ game-winning free throw, Lady Bears guard Juicy Landrum hit a 3-pointer from the left side to tie the game at 56.
Iowa State (18-11, 10-8) had 23 seconds left to try to hit a game-winner. Joens got the ball in the paint, but Cox blocked the shot, which caromed off a couple of Baylor players and out of bounds with 1.3 seconds remaining.
That set up the in-bounds pass to Joens that sent her to the line.
“They deserved to win today and they did,” Mulkey said. “Make it about what Iowa State did. Give those kids kudos, give them props. Give them everything.”
Richards scored 15 points to lead the Lady Bears and Cox had a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds.
Joens scored 15 points to lead Iowa State and hit two of the Cyclones’ 10 3-pointers.
Iowa State hit five shots from beyond the arc in the fourth quarter, including three by Rae Johnson and another by Ines Nezerwa that put the Cyclones in front, 54-52, with 70 seconds to go.
“We guarded (Joens) pretty good,” Mulkey said. “I thought there were some other kids that are role players for them that hit some big buckets.”
Iowa State took a five-point lead when Nezerwa hit a jumper with two seconds left in the first quarter.
But Baylor bounced back in the second, going on a 14-3 run that extended through the entire second quarter.
Cox put back her own miss to push the Lady Bears in front, 24-22, with 1:55 left before halftime. Baylor got hot at the end of the half as Caitlin Bickle made a layup after a wrap-around pass from Cox. Then Cox added another layup for a six-point lead that the Lady Bears took to halftime.
Iowa State kept Baylor from getting into its transition game in the first half. But the Lady Bears countered with Cox dominating the paint. She scored nine points and grabbed seven rebounds by the intermission.
Baylor extended its largest lead to eight points when Richards hit a jumper 30 seconds into the second half. But Iowa State punched back with a 13-6 run, capped by Maggie Espenmiller-McGraw’s 3-pointer that put the Cyclones back in front by one.
There were 12 ties and 14 lead chances in the back-and-fort contest. Iowa State came out on top by shooting 50 percent from the field in the fourth quarter.
Despite the loss, Baylor’s first on the road in Big 12 play since they fell to Oklahoma State on Dec. 30, 2015, Mulkey expressed confidence that her team will bounce back.
“This isn’t going to devastate us,” Mulkey said. “This isn’t going to keep us from being a high seed. I hope not, anyway. It shouldn’t. I think our body of work is good. It’s just one of those days. We don’t experience this much and we’ve got to handle it and we will.”
