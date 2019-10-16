The Big 12 has issued a public reprimand and $25,000 fine against Texas Tech athletic Kirby Hocutt for his statements on an “illegal snap” call during the Red Raiders’ 33-30 double overtime loss to Baylor last Saturday at McLane Stadium.
On the second play of overtime, Baylor center Jake Fruhmorgen appeared to snap the ball off his butt, and it was recovered by Texas Tech defensive lineman Jaylon Hutchings.
However, the play was blown dead and Baylor was penalized for a false start for an illegal snap, which allowed the Bears to keep the ball. Baylor scored on the possession as Charlie Brewer ran for a one-yard touchdown run to take a 27-20 lead. Texas Tech answered with a touchdown to send the game into a second overtime.
On Sunday, Hocutt released a statement that said the Big 12 acknowledged to him the illegal snap should not have been called, thus allowing the fumble to stand.
“It has been confirmed that the ruling on the field of an illegal snap was incorrect,” Hocutt said. “The play is not reviewable by rule because it is a dead ball judgment call by the official. I am confident that the Big 12 Conference will deal with the matter internally as they complete the review of the game in its entirety.”
By publicizing the league’s admission, Hocutt went against Big 12 policies.
“The Big 12 Conference members have developed policies governing the officiating of our contests,” Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby said in a statement. “It is vital that senior administration officials, especially the Directors of Athletics, adhere explicitly to these policies. It is very difficult to balance support for an institution’s teams while fully complying with the imperative created by schools acting together to manage athletics competition.
“On this occasion, the required discipline was not exercised. Kirby Hocutt is one of the very best athletics administrators in the nation, and I am grateful for his assistance and support in resolving this matter.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.