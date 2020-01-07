The Baylor women’s tennis team was picked third in Tuesday’s Big 12 preseason women’s tennis poll and received one first-place vote.
The Bears are coming off a challenging 9-21 season, but they’re primed to get back to their place as a contender for the Big 12 championship.
In the last decade, Baylor has made nine NCAA Tournament appearances, five NCAA Sweet 16 appearances, and three Elite Eights while winning the Big 12 regular season title five times and the tournament championship four times.
Baylor is led by seniors Angie Shakhraichuk and Jessica Hinojosa, both of whom are four-year veterans. Bears coach Joey Scrivano will merge those experienced players with newcomers Alicia Herrero Linana, Mel Krywoj and Anastasia Kharitonova, juniors Livia Kraus and Kris Sorokolet, sophomore Paula Barañano and freshman Daria Rakitskaya.
Baylor will tune up with a fall-style tournament Friday thru Sunday at the National Collegiate Tennis Classic in Rancho Mirage, Calif., sponsored by the USTA. Then the spring season kicks off against Georgia State on Jan. 17 at the Hurd Tennis Center.
Baylor men’s tennis picked to win Big 12
The Big 12 men’s tennis coaches tabbed Baylor as the favorite to win the conference this spring, the conference announced on Tuesday.
This marks the first time Baylor has been picked to win the Big 12 since the preseason poll began at the start of the 2012 season.
Baylor and Texas each received three first-place votes, but the Bears got the nod on overall points. TCU was picked third, followed by Oklahoma State, Oklahoma and Texas Tech.
The Bears finished tied for second in 2019 with a 3-2 conference record and then defeated Texas to win the Big 12 tournament.
Baylor returns four players from the team that advanced to the NCAA quarterfinals last spring.
The Bears open the spring schedule with a doubleheader against Boise State and Texas-Arlington on Jan. 18 at Hawkins Indoor Tennis Center.
MCC teams get major tests at Ranger
McLennan Community College’s basketball teams will head to the road for a couple of major early conference tests on Wednesday.
The MCC men will open up conference play against No. 2-ranked Ranger (16-1, 1-0). The Highlanders are 9-7 on the season after the nonconference portion of their season, which they completed with a 120-63 blowout of Concordia University’s JV team last week.
Meanwhile, the Highlassies’ game with No. 21 Ranger will pit a pair of teams who are both 1-0 in conference play. MCC (11-4, 1-0) opened up conference action with a 97-45 win over Cisco last Saturday. The Highlassies’ Jade Bradley won Conference Player of the Week after averaging 22 points in MCC’s two games last week.
Attorney: Toddler’s brain injury from foul ball is permanent
HOUSTON — A 2-year-old girl struck by a foul ball during a Houston Astros game at Minute Maid Park continues to receive anti-seizure medication seven months after suffering a brain injury that could leave her at risk of seizures for life, an attorney for her family said.
In a report posted Tuesday, Richard Mithoff told the Houston Chronicle that the child’s brain injury is permanent. “She remains subject to seizures and is on medication and will be, perhaps, for the rest of her life. That may or may not be resolved,” he said.
Mithoff said doctors have described the effects of the injury to her central nervous system as similar to those of a stroke. The areas of the brain affected include those in which injuries can lead to seizures, loss of sensation and loss of spatial awareness, he said. Other potential effects include periods of unresponsiveness and staring spells, frequent headaches and night terrors, he said.
Doctors so far have not been able to determine if the child has cognitive deficits because of the skull fracture and brain injury resulting from the May 29 line drive to the back of her head off the bat of Chicago Cubs outfielder Albert Almora Jr. “She is able to continue with much of her routine as a girl her age would do, but her parents have to particularly vigilant — as they are,” Mithoff said.
No legal action has been started, and Mithoff declined to comment on any conversations he may have had with Astros officials. However, he has advised them that he represents the family of the child, whose identity has not been released. The Astros have declined comment, citing concerns for the family’s privacy.
