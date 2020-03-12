KANSAS CITY – Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby announced Thursday that the remainder of the Big 12 tournaments will be canceled due to the national outbreak of the coronavirus.
The Big 12’s decision to stop the tournaments came less than 24 hours after it had announced that the league would play Thursday through Sunday without fans at both the men’s tournament at the Sprint Center and the women’s tournament at Municipal Auditorium.
“It’s just a collective feeling of sadness,” Bowlsby said. “I mean everybody gets jazzed up for this tournament, and it's a great sporting event. There are the practical aspects of it, we'll need to work with our television partners on adjusting our rights fees. Then we will be refunding the ticket sales, so it has some fairly substantial financial components to it.”
It remains to be seen whether the NCAA tournament will continue as planned without fans in attendance. If the NCAA men's tournament is played, it’s scheduled to begin Tuesday in Dayton, Ohio.
The Big 12’s decision to cancel the tournament came shortly after Kansas City mayor Quinton Lucas issued a state of emergency for the city amid concerns over the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).
The state of emergency was issued for an initial period of 21 days. The decision was made with input from KCMO Health Department director Dr. Rex Archer and Emergency Medical Services Medical director Dr. Erica Carney.
“Once the mayor declared a state of emergency it hastened our discussions, and we spent time with our board of directors this morning who ultimately made the decision to cancel the tournament,” Bowlsby said. “But it’s hard to tell at this point whether there's going to be an NCAA tournament to play in or if they'll play it and look different than the March Madness we've come to know.”
The first two games of the Big 12 men’s tournament were played at the Sprint Center as planned Wednesday night with fans in attendance, as Oklahoma State beat Iowa State and Kansas State beat TCU.
The Big 12’s announcement Thursday morning came just before Texas Tech and Texas were scheduled to meet in the quarterfinals. No. 2-seeded Baylor was scheduled to play Kansas State in the quarterfinals at 6 p.m.
The Baylor women’s basketball team canceled its flight from Waco to Kansas City on Thursday morning.
The first round of the women’s tournament was scheduled to start Thursday night. The No. 1-seeded Lady Bears were scheduled to play Friday at 1:30 p.m. against the winner of Thursday night’s game between Oklahoma and Oklahoma State.
A Baylor media spokesman said neither Baylor men's coach Scott Drew nor women's coach Kim Mulkey would comment at this time.
“We believe this is the right thing, but I feel terrible for the seniors that are involved in this tournament,” Bowlsby said. “You know it's unfortunate that this could be the last basketball that they're going to have a chance to play as college kids, and so I feel particularly bad for the players.”
Like the Big 12, conferences across the country canceled their tournaments, including the ACC, Big Ten, Pac-12 and SEC amid growing concerns over the coronavirus. In some cases, such as with the Big Ten, players had already begun warming up for their games before the decisions were made.
The Big East started a quarterfinal game between St. John's and Creighton at Madison Square Garden in New York City before announcing at halftime that the rest of the league tournament would be canceled.
The wave of conference tournament cancellations came on the heels of the NBA suspending play indefinitely Wednesday night after two Utah Jazz players tested positive for the coronavirus.
“We just felt that in the interest of heeding the advice we were hearing and being conservative with everybody's best health, that cancellation was the right outcome for both our men's and women's tournaments,” Bowlsby said. “Many of the others around the country have decided likewise, and I think in many ways we relied on one another, and we were able to extend the discussions we each have with our presidents and chancellors and athletic directors.”
Bowlsby said all Big 12 championships will be canceled until April 15, including gymnastics in Morgantown, W. Va., on March 21, and equestrian which was scheduled March 27-28 at Baylor’s Willis Family Equestrian Center.
Bowlsby said the 10 Big 12 institutions will work with each other in conjunction with the league office in scheduling its regular season events in the upcoming weeks.
“The 10 schools are each dealing with their own schedule issues,” Bowlsby said. “And by schedule, I mean non-athletic schedule, so some of them are taking two weeks off for spring break and some of them have designated a certain date when they'll come back to school. Our athletic directors are working on limited access on all activities if they choose to host them.”
Baylor announced it will conduct all scheduled home games in its various sports now through April 5 with limited attendance. Only teams, essential personnel, limited family members, and credentialed media will be permitted admission.
This decision comes based on guidance from the Big 12 and NCAA and in conjunction with the university’s recent decision to extend spring break by one week and to shift to online courses through April 3.
The restrictions will take effect beginning with Friday’s Baylor baseball game vs. Grand Canyon at 6:30 p.m. at Baylor Ballpark.
“I think the advice that has been out there for a long time has been keep your distance from folks and avoid public assembly if you if you can,” Bowlsby said. “Those messages have gotten stronger and stronger all the time.”
