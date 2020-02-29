HOUSTON — The Baylor Bears are crushing it at the Juice Box.
Baylor’s Ricky Martinez slugged a go-ahead, two-run home run in the bottom of the seventh inning to propel the Bears over No. 11 LSU, 6-4, in the Shriners Hospitals for Children College Classic on Saturday at Minute Maid Park. The win gave the Bears (7-3) their second straight of the weekend after beating Missouri on Friday, and they’ll go for an SEC sweep when they face off against No. 6 Arkansas in the finale on Sunday.
Martinez was one of three Baylor hitters to go yard, as the Bears dug out of a 4-0 hole. They scored two runs in the sixth and four in the seventh, with all but one of those runs coming courtesy of the longball. And they took down a Tiger team that was coming in on a high, after handing Texas its first loss of the season the day before.
Baylor’s bullpen sparkled again as well. Ryan Leckich, Logan Freeman and Luke Boyd teamed up to subdue the Tigers (7-4), holding them scoreless in the seventh, eighth and ninth. Leckich (1-0) picked up the win with a hitless inning of work, and Boyd used his lively slider to befuddle the LSU batters in the ninth. He struck out a pair in tallying his second save in as many days and his fourth of the season.
Baylor freshman starter Evan Godwin had his ups and downs in his second start of the season. Godwin got some swings and misses, striking out eight in 5.2 innings of action. But LSU also tagged five hits off the left-hander, including a bomb to left by Alex Milazzo that gave the Tigers a 2-0 lead in the third. It was Milazzo’s first homer of the season.
Godwin allowed only one baserunner through the fourth and fifth innings, and then left with property on the basepaths and two outs in the sixth, as Daniel Caruso came in to pitch for the Bears. LSU’s Saul Garza greeted Caruso with a bang, as he drilled a two-run homer to left-center to extend the Tigers’ lead to 4-0.
But the Bears had some gas left in the tank. In the bottom of the sixth, Nick Loftin broke up the shutout bid by LSU’s Landon Marceaux in a mighty way. After a one-out double from Martinez, Loftin absolutely unloaded, sending a blast all the way over the Crawford Boxes and the train tracks too, as the ball sailed out of the ballpark, which had the roof opened for the second straight day.
Loftin’s jack, his second of the year, cut LSU’s lead in half to 4-2.
An inning later, BU’s Chase Wehsener got around on one from LSU reliever Nick Storz, driving the ball deep to left for his third homer of the season. Three batters later, Martinez punished new pitcher Brandon Kaminer with the last round-tripper of the game. Martinez’s two-run tater deflected off the billboards above the Crawford Boxes, and pushed the Bears in front for the first time all day, 5-4.
Mack Mueller, who had two homers in Baylor’s win over Mizzou on Friday, gave the Bears a little wiggle room later in the inning when he drove home Loftin from third base on an RBI single. That made the score 6-4, BU, and the bullpen thwarted any thought of an LSU rally.
Kaminer (1-1) suffered the loss for LSU.
Martinez, Wehsener and Andy Thomas all had two hits each on a 10-hit outing by the Bears. First pitch for Baylor’s final game of the Shriners College Classic against the Razorbacks is set for 7 p.m. Sunday, with Hayden Kettler (1-1, 4.50) taking the hill for the Bears opposite Arkansas right-hander Kole Ramage (1-0, 2.84).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.