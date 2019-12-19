PITTSBURGH – Sometimes when you’re barreling along at a breakneck rate, you’ll encounter a speed trap that puts a halt to everything.
And so it went for the No. 1-seeded Baylor volleyball team. Wisconsin road-blocked the Bears’ best-ever season in school history, as the fourth-seeded Badgers rallied for a 25-27, 25-21, 25-17, 25-19 victory over the Bears in Thursday’s national semifinals at PPG Paints Arena.
Wisconsin (27-6) advanced to Saturday’s national championship match to face the Stanford-Minnesota winner. For the Bears (29-2), an incredible, history-making season comes to a close. Ryan McGuyre’s team claimed the program’s first win over Texas in 18 years, the first share of a Big 12 championship, the first No. 1 ranking in school history, the first top seed in the NCAA tournament, and the first time hosting a regional in the third and fourth rounds.
Oh, and of course, the first trip to a Final Four.
Not too shabby, even if the Bears would’ve liked it to go even further.
“Honestly, right whenever I was shaking hands I started crying a little bit, but then I got so happy for them,” said Baylor junior All-American Yossiana Pressley. “Wow, this was such an amazing season, even though it didn’t go as we planned. You never know what’s going to happen, and it’s so great that we finally got to put Baylor on an even bigger platform and use it to glorify the Lord.”
The 6-foot-8 skyscraper Dana Rettke was a force for Wisconsin, tagging 19 kills on .484 hitting, while Molly Haggerty added 15 kills and nine digs while hitting .414. For the Bears, Pressley blasted 25 kills and scooped up 16 digs, but the Badgers limited Pressley to .191 hitting, as she was most effective on her attacks when she swooped in from the back row.
Baylor came into the match knowing it was fully capable of beating the Badgers, as the Bears had one win over Wisconsin already, in mid-September in Madison, Wis. But the Badgers did some things differently this time around, the Bears noted.
“I think they’ve obviously gotten better, a lot better,” BU senior Shelly Stafford said. “They have a couple defensive specialists on the back row, so their defense was awesome. They were getting digs that we didn’t expect them to make, getting saves that we didn’t expect them make.”
The momentum ebbed and flowed in the opening set, which featured 17 ties and 19 lead changes. Both teams showed some Final Four-level hustle in keeping volleys alive, going horizontal to dig out potential points from their opponent.
Wisconsin gave BU some free points with a couple of service errors. The Badgers led 19-17 late when Tiffany Clark dumped a serve into the net, and then the Bears tied the score again on the next point when Pressley and Kara McGhee partnered to reject Madison Duello’s attack.
Wisconsin still managed to stretch to a set point, up 24-23 following a powerful putaway from the giant Rettke. But the Bears scratched back, with Gia Milana tying things up with a kill. Baylor eventually took the set 27-25 when Marieke van der Mark finished off a volley with a soaring swat off the set from Hannah Lockin.
It was a match of runs, and the Badgers had some prolific pulses. They held a slim 17-16 lead in the second set when they rolled off a momentum-swiping 5-0 run that included two sharp aces from Sidney Hilley. The Bears couldn’t overcome that deficit, and the Badgers took the set at 25-21 following a Rettke throwdown.
From there, Wisconsin’s blocking persistently gave the Bears problems. Baylor came into the Final Four as the hottest hitting team, with a .397 percentage in its four NCAA wins. But the likes of Rettke (8 blocks), Danielle Hart (6) and Ruello (5) sealed off many of the Bears’ best attacking angles. The Bears hit just .183 overall.
“We’ve got a big block,” Rettke said. “When we’re in good positions, low and over, I think great things can happen.”
After Wisconsin dominated the third set to go up 2-1, it was gut check time for the Bears. Not surprisingly, they fought with tenacity. They built a 14-10 lead halfway through the set following consecutive kills from Shelly Stafford.
Again, the Badgers used high-pressure serving and their formidable net presence to get back in it, and eventually move ahead to stay. The score was tied at 18 following a Pressley laser, but Wisconsin responded with a knockout punch. The Badgers answered with a 7-1 closing run, with Rettke finishing things off by slamming down a BU overpass that sailed back over the net on match point.
For Baylor, the national championship dreams vanish, but the legacy of sacrifice and service established especially by the team’s six seniors should linger. That group includes Stafford, Milana, libero Tara Wulf, defensive specialist Braya Hunt, backup setter Hannah Fluegel and backup middle blocker Nicole Thomas.
“It’s definitely been a journey,” Stafford said. “This season has been a season of firsts, and I’m upset that I don’t get another season to win a national championship. But I know that as a senior season, we made history in so many ways. So I’m just thankful for all the opportunities that we’ve been given.”
And with the likes of Pressley, Lockin and Van der Mark back in the mix next year, Baylor should again be one of the preeminent programs in the country.
“I’m not sad,” Pressley said. “Of course it stings. It does sting. But I’m so excited that we got to play together, play our hearts out, get that patch on our jerseys, and to take this program places that it’s never been before. And trust me, we’ll be back next year.”
Bear Facts: Baylor’s Ryan McGuyre was revealed as the AVCA National Coach of the Year on Thursday. It’s the first national coaching honor ever received by a Baylor volleyball coach. “Like all awards this season, this truly is a team award,” McGuyre said. “(Assistant coaches) Shelby Livingstone, Jason Williams and Samantha Erger have been phenomenal this season. I’ve done much less this year, and they have done so much more, and at an elite level.”
