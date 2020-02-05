The Big 12 Baseball Tournament is coming back to Texas.
The conference announced on Wednesday that the tournament would be played at Arlington’s new Globe Life Field in 2022, 2023 and 2024. Oklahoma City’s Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark, the tournament’s longtime home, will host the event this year and again in 2021.
Arlington has hosted the tournament twice before, in 2002 and 2004, while Tulsa has hosted once. Oklahoma City has served as the mainstay of the tournament for the past 18 years, and for 20 of the 23 Big 12 tournaments overall.
The move to the retractable-roof Globe Life Field, however, would offer a climate-controlled setting that would take rain or heat out of the equation.
Baylor men’s tennis hosting Wake Forest
The Baylor men’s tennis team continues its nonconference slate with a home match versus Wake Forest at 5 p.m. on Thursday at Hawkins Indoor Tennis Center.
The Bears (5-1), slotted at No. 5 in the current ITA rankings, are coming off their first loss of the season at Arkansas on Saturday. Baylor won the doubles point in that match, but the Razorbacks claimed three-set battles in the Nos. 2 and 3 singles matches on their way to a 4-3 victory.
Baylor is 5-0 at home this season as it prepares to host its first ranked opponent of this campaign in No. 6 Wake Forest. The Bears come into Thursday’s match with a 21-match home win streak and have won nine straight matches against ranked opponents in that span.
The Demon Deacons (5-0) are also playing their first match against a ranked opponent this season.
The match is being promoted as a “Wimbledon Whiteout” where fans are encouraged to wear white. Free Wimbledon-themed T-shirts will be given to the first 200 fans in the stands.
MCC games shifted to Thursday
The McLennan Community College basketball games with Ranger that were scheduled for Wednesday were shifted to Thursday, due to bad weather and potentially dangerous road conditions.
The women’s game will tip at 5 p.m., followed by the men’s game, both at The Highlands.
Paxton has surgery, out 3-4 months
All during the offseason, New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman worried about James Paxton’s back pain and kept suggesting: “Let’s just get the surgery out of the way. We’re losing time.”
Paxton was examined by three doctors, who said the issue could resolve itself.
“They all came to the same conclusion: No, no, no,” Cashman recalled.
New York said Dr. Andrew Dossett in Dallas performed a microscopic lumbar discectomy, in which a herniated disk is repaired, and removed a peridiscal cyst. The Yankees estimated Paxton will be able to start throwing in about six weeks and could pitch in a major league game in three-to-four months.
Paxton left his final regular-season start, at Texas on Sept. 27, after one inning with what the Yankees said was a tight left glute muscle. That ended Paxton’s career-best streak of victories in 10 consecutive starts.
LSU linebacker arrested, suspended from team
BATON ROUGE, La. — A Louisiana State University football player has been suspended from the team indefinitely following his arrest on a gun possession charge.
LSU freshman linebacker Donte Starks, 19, was arrested Friday and charged with illegally possessing a concealed handgun and resisting law enforcement by flight, The Times-Picayune/ The New Orleans Advocate reported.
Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office Capt. Jason Rivarde said deputies were investigating a complaint about armed men selling crack cocaine. Rivarde said deputies tried to detain a group of men but Starks and another man ran. Deputies caught Starks and found a loaded handgun in his backpack.
Deputies didn’t find any drugs during Starks’ arrest and he has not been accused of selling narcotics, Rivarde said.
LSU football coach Ed Orgeron announced Saturday that Starks was suspended indefinitely from the team for an unspecified violation. LSU athletic officials confirmed Wednesday they were aware of the arrest but declined any additional comments.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.