Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby and the conference announced that it will suspend spring football practice through May 31.

 Associated Press — Charlie Riedel

The Big 12 announced Sunday night that it has extended suspension of team activities from March 29 until May 31 due to the coronavirus.

This suspension includes all team and individual practices, meetings, and other organized gatherings, including spring football.

The Big 12 had previously canceled competition against other teams through the rest of the spring semester.

However, teams are still allowed to meet virtually and can conduct film study, technical discussions, tactical sessions and other non-physical activities, but such activities are limited to two hours per week.

The suspension will be re-evaluated regularly and revisited or adjusted as circumstances dictate.

