The Big 12 will begin allowing voluntary football workouts on campus starting June 15.

The Big 12 has released its policy for a return to on-campus activities, which for football can resume on June 15.

The conference will limit virtual activities, including film study and position meetings, to eight hours per week in all sports. On-campus meals and nutritional supplements may be provides to athletes so long as they follow normal NCAA bylaws.

While football can return on June 15, other sports must wait. Fall sports like volleyball and cross country can return to on-campus activities on July 1, basketball on July 6, and all other sports may conduct voluntary on-campus activities beginning July 15. It's left up to the discretion of the individual school whether they choose to return on those dates.

