The Big 12 football media days will be held virtually this summer following the outbreak of the coronavirus.
The media days are still tentatively set for July 20-21. They were scheduled to be held at AT&T Stadium In Arlington.
The Big 12 is the first Power 5 conference to make its football media days virtual. The AAC, MAC, Mountain West and Conference USA had already announced their football media days will take place virtually this summer.
"Given the uncertainty around the current environment and how much longer it's going to last and with attendees having to make travel plans, it didn't seem prudent for a traditional media day with a mass person gathering," Big 12 spokesman Bob Burda said in a statement.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.