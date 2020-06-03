bu football (copy)

Terrel Bernard (26) has been named as a Preseason First-Team All-Big 12 performer by Athlon Sports.

 Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte

Baylor linebacker Terrel Bernard was selected as a first-team honoree, and seven other Baylor football players earned Preseason All-Big 12 honors by Athlon Sports.

Bernard had a team-high 112 tackles last year to go with 4.5 sacks, three fumble recoveries, one interception and five quarterback hurries. He took over for Clay Johnston as a starter after Johnston went down with injury, and had double-digit tackle totals in four different games, including 19 against TCU.

Other Baylor players honored were offensive lineman Connor Galvin and cornerback Raleigh Texada on the second team, and wide receiver Tyquan Thornton and running back John Lovett on the third team. Athlon also had a fourth team that included quarterback Charlie Brewer, defensive lineman Chidi Ogbonnaya and punter Isaac Power.

