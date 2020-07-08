AUSTIN – Baylor women’s golfer Gurleen Kaur couldn’t find the rhythm in the first round of match play that she used to claim the No. 1 seed during stroke play at the Texas Women’s Amateur.
No. 32 seed Estelle Beck of St. Mary’s University defeated Kaur, 4 and 2, in the opening round of match play on Wednesday at the University of Texas Golf Club.
Kaur fired a round of 4-under-par 67 to lead the stroke play portion of the Texas Women’s Am on Tuesday, grabbing the No. 1 seed in the Championship Match Play bracket. She posted six birdies and finished stroke play four shots in front of No. 2 seed Faith DeLaGarza of Dallas Baptist University.
No. 17 seed Kelsey Wylie, a Katy native and Kentucky sophomore to-be, defeated Beck in the afternoon, 4 and 3, to advance to the quarterfinals on Thursday.
