For two quarters in last Saturday’s game against Oklahoma, the Baylor offense seemingly could do no wrong.
Charlie Brewer kept the Sooners grasping for air with his scrambles. Denzel Mims wore out the Oklahoma defensive backs. The offensive line played arguably its best half of the season, buoyed by the return of tackle Connor Galvin. Baylor put up 31 first-half points and clicked off 238 yards.
Then it all cratered after the break.
Baylor couldn’t sustain the kind of chain-moving efficiency it had rolled out in the first two quarters. Oklahoma clearly made some savvy adjustments, but the Bears also felt like they beat themselves. They ran only four plays in the third quarter and 16 for the second half, and didn’t score again, as the Sooners rallied for a 34-31 victory.
“Honestly, there’s not a lot of reps of us in the second half – offense, defense, special teams – of us playing Baylor football,” Baylor coach Matt Rhule said. “It’s guys all out there doing wild, wild things. That starts with me. All of us got in that moment, and guys just started trying to go out and make plays instead of just doing their job.”
Baylor (9-1, 6-1 Big 12) is desperate to find more consistency on offense heading into this week’s home finale with Texas (6-4, 4-3). The Bears know that if they continue to move the pigskin in fits and starts, and sputter along with a stretch of three-and-out possessions, it can grease the wheels to another defeat.
Some of the problem can be traced to the O-line. After mostly bullying the Sooners in the first two quarters, that unit took a step backward thereafter. Oklahoma’s Ronnie Perkins dumped Brewer for three sacks in the final two quarters, and the Sooners pressured him several other times. On the game-ending interception, center Sam Tecklenburg’s snap zipped in before Brewer was expecting it, and he rushed his throw to the outside.
As for the running game, it was nonexistent. The Bears ran just five times for 15 yards in the final two quarters.
“We’ve got to establish the run and be able to protect the quarterback, obviously,” Galvin said. “One hundred percent, it starts up front. If we establish the run, we’ll be able to pass the ball.”
Nothing stunts an offense’s flow like a turnover. Baylor suffered two giveaways in the second half of the OU loss, and both proved costly. In addition to the late Brewer interception that allowed Oklahoma to run out the clock, the Bears also set the tone for their sluggish finish on their first offensive play of the third quarter.
JaMycal Hasty shot through a hole and motored for 18 yards before OU’s Parnell Motley knocked the ball out of Hasty’s hands. The Sooners’ Pat Fields recovered, giving Oklahoma the ball at its own 45.
While the ensuing drive didn’t result in points – Baylor’s James Lynch forced and recovered a fumble by Sooners quarterback Jalen Hurts at the goal line – it was another four-and-a-half minutes that the BU defenders spent on the field. As the game progressed, they wore down.
“There was no major change in the second half,” Rhule said. “We just kind of got out of whack.”
Rhule understands the challenge the Bears face this week. He used to go up against Texas defensive coordinator Todd Orlando regularly when Rhule was the head coach at Temple and Orlando was at Houston. He called Orlando “one of the best defensive coordinators in college football.”
While the Longhorns have endured their own consistency issues, they are coming off a game in which they limited Iowa State to 466 total yards and 23 points in Ames.
“For us, the tale over the last two years against (Texas) has been our inability to run the ball versus their pressure and protect the quarterback,” Rhule said. “We’ve gotten open at times, but we haven’t really been able to get much going. So I think we’ve got to find a way to run the football and we’ve got to find a way to protect the quarterback, because that hasn’t happened versus this package over the last two years.”
Motivation shouldn't be a problem. Baylor can clinch a spot in the Big 12 title game with another win. That would likely give the Bears a rematch with the Sooners. A Sugar Bowl berth still hovers on the horizon as a possibility.
Plus, it's the Longhorns. What Baylor team doesn't want to beat Texas?
"I think for our guys, the chance to go out and play again and the fact that we're playing Texas, just because they're a great team," Rhule said, "I think our guys are very, very much locked in."
