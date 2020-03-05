Whenever Steve Rodriguez returns to California, he knows he’s going to hear from a lot of old friends. It’s a given. He spent much of his life in the state, and has connections all over it.
“It’s a double-edged sword. I love going back, just to see some friends,” said Rodriguez, Baylor’s fifth-year baseball coach. “At the same time, it’s a lot of people wanting time. And I don’t mind it. It’s just, you can’t say hi and go eat with everybody. There’s only so many meals throughout the day that I have an opportunity to go eat.”
This isn’t a pleasure cruise for the Bears (8-4) anyway. When Baylor hits the road for its series at Cal Poly, it’ll be another chance to test itself against a quality opponent. It’s also an opportunity for the Bears to build on last weekend’s impressive breakthrough run at the Shriners College Classic in Houston, where they swept through a trio of SEC foes in Missouri, LSU and Arkansas.
Given that the Bears followed that eye-opening sweep with a 12-2 run-rule loss to Texas State at home on Tuesday, it’s also evident that they’re still a work in progress.
“Some good and some bad and some inconsistent,” said Rodriguez, when asked to assess the Bears’ play thus far in 2020. “I think that’s how it usually is when you have a fairly new roster in regards to a lot of different kids and some older guys who are now getting opportunities to step in and play. … It’s not like it’s surprised me.”
Cal Poly (4-9) does not boast a winning record like last weekend’s ranked foes LSU or Arkansas, but the Mustangs should still give Baylor a tussle. Poly has played a challenging schedule and owns wins over the likes of Vanderbilt, Michigan and BYU. Baylor and Poly played a three-game set in Waco last year, with the Bears taking two of three. Only one game in that series amounted to a blowout, as the Bears rolled, 14-3, in the finale.
“Every team we play, we need to expect them to be the best team in the country,” said Baylor senior pitcher Hayden Kettler. “We need to show up to play every day, and obviously Cal Poly is a very respected program. They played us well down here in Waco last year, so I’m looking forward to going up there and getting a rematch with them.”
The Mustangs should keep Baylor’s fielders on their toes, as one of the purveyors of that much-ballyhooed brand of ball known as “West Coast Baseball.”
Of course, it’s still baseball. Poly won’t be playing by different rules or anything.
“West Coast teams will typically bunt, they’ll hit and run, they’re going to throw strikes, they’re going to have funky bunt plays,” Kettler said. “So that’s something that we’re going to need to be aware of, especially coming off a weekend where we played three SEC teams. The style of baseball is just going to be different. But we’re definitely used to it. We have coaches who came from Pepperdine, so we know how it works.”
This weekend will mark Baylor’s first true road games of the season. But they got their palates prepared with last weekend’s games at Minute Maid Park. Though ostensibly neutral site games, Baylor was typically outnumbered in fan turnout. It was important for the Bears to experience that kind of hostile environment, Kettler said.
“It’s more of a big thing for the young guys,” he said. “To get them in an atmosphere where they’re playing on the road, they’ve got people yelling their names, it’s something that you’re not used to. It’s good for those guys to go out there in that environment and get some experience, and I think they played pretty well this weekend. So, I’m excited.”
The Bears cranked six home runs in Houston, and now rank second in the Big 12 with 13 longballs on the year. (Sizzling Texas Tech has pounded 22 homers.) Mack Mueller, Ricky Martinez, Nick Loftin, Davion Downey and Chase Wehsener all squeezed at least one out at the Juice Box, with Mueller opening the weekend by launching two bombs against Missouri.
Cal Poly’s three weekend starting pitchers all boast an ERA under 2.20, so the Bears will have to be locked and loaded in order to keep their fences-clearing power going.
“The reason I like playing them is simple: they have really good pitching, they’re going to be very well-coached, it’s going to be a different kind of baseball than we play out here in the Midwest,” Rodriguez said. “So for me, I like that challenge, being able to go and play a different kind of baseball. … They’re going to be prepared for us, so we’ve just got to make sure we’re the same.”
