The Baylor football team is hitting the road for the first time this season, but it won’t be a lengthy cross country flight to the East or West coast.
The Bears boarded a bus Friday for the three-hour drive to play Rice in Houston, a major recruiting base and a city they know well after ending last season with a 45-38 win over Vanderbilt in the Texas Bowl at NRG Stadium.
After opening the season with blowout wins over SFA and UTSA at McLane Stadium, Saturday’s 6 p.m. game at Rice Stadium should be a smooth transition for the Bears.
“I’m really excited,” said Baylor quarterback Charlie Brewer. “It’s fun to go on the road and play in an opposing stadium. I would assume that being in Houston this weekend there will be a good amount of Baylor people there. That’s something cool about it. But it’s a business trip no matter where it is.”
With the Big 12 opener against Iowa State scheduled at McLane Stadium on Sept. 28, the Bears won’t fly to a road game until the Oct. 5 trip to face Kansas State in Manhattan, Kan. But Baylor coach Matt Rhule is glad his team is getting some road experience before conference play.
“Being a bus trip maybe reduces some of the anxiety of getting on a plane, but we’re going to have to get on a plane in two weeks anyway,” Rhule said. “I just think having a chance to go play in front of family and friends is important. If we’re preparing and doing the things that we can control, then I’m always kind of happy that we’ll have a chance to go play well.”
The Bears looked impressive in all phases of the game in a season-opening 56-17 win over SFA and a 63-14 win over UTSA. During their bye week, the Bears still found things to work on like the dropback passing game, run blocking, and continuing to emphasize the need to force more turnovers after getting just two in the first two games.
“The easiest way to fix that problem is just taking your shot,” said Baylor defensive lineman James Lynch. “Anytime you have a tackle or a gang tackle, somebody’s got to try to get the ball out and you can’t miss opportunities. It’s pretty simple, just take your shots when you have them and make sure they count.”
In sharp contrast, Rice is off to an 0-3 start against a much tougher schedule that has included Army, Wake Forest and Texas. The Longhorns rolled to a comfortable 48-13 win over the Owls last weekend at Rice Stadium as Sam Ehlinger hit 23 of 27 passes for 279 yards and three touchdowns.
Rice’s pass defense has had issues all season, as opponents have completed 75.4 percent for 703 yards and seven touchdowns. The Owls’ offense has also struggled by averaging just 276.7 yards and 13.6 points per game.
But Rhule still believes the Owls are a tough team to prepare for because of complicated offensive and defensive schemes that demand a lot of preparation.
“One of the things we know is Coach (Mike) Bloomgren and the Stanford model and the things they believe in, they’re going to have volume to what they do,” Rhule said. “They’re going to have a lot of different offense, a lot of different defense. We also know that no matter what we practice, they’re going to do something different in the game and we’re going to have to adapt.”
Through Baylor’s first two games, Brewer played barely more than two halves before redshirt freshman quarterback Gerry Bohanon stepped in to get some experience.
But Brewer has been impressive as he’s completed 70.2 percent of his passes for 362 yards and six touchdowns with no interceptions. Rhule is planning for Brewer to play much deeper into Saturday’s game, especially since Big 12 play is coming up in a week.
“I plan on playing Charlie every play of the game,” Rhule said. “I know Mike Bloomgren and I know Rice, they’re going to be ready for us. We’ll find out if we’re going to be ready for them. You look at it, we’re getting ready to play our last nonconference game, we really haven’t been tested. So we don’t know who we are. They’ve been tested.”
While Baylor’s offense has shown great balance by averaging 318 yards rushing and 214 passing, the Bears’ defense has limited opponents to 271.5 yards and 15.5 points per game.
The Bears have put considerable pressure on quarterbacks by collecting six sacks spread out among seven players. One of the drawbacks of switching from a 4-3 to a 3-3-5 alignment is having one less defensive lineman, but the Bears have made up for it by using different blitz packages and pass rushing schemes.
Lynch credits Baylor’s experience and maturity for improved defensive play. With an extra week to prepare, the Bears have had a lot of time to correct mistakes from the first two games.
“We do have more confidence in ourselves this year because we’re older and we’re more mature and we understand how this defense works,” Lynch said. “I feel like one big step we’ve taken at a maturity level is watching the film. Even if we won by 40, you’ve got to watch every single play, every single step, every single mistake, because you’ve got to make sure you’re ready for the next week.”
