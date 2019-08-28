If this were 2017, Baylor coach Matt Rhule would have a right to be worried about opening the season against a Football Championship Subdivision school.
Taking over a thin, scandal depleted roster, the Bears lost a 48-45 shocker to Liberty at McLane Stadium in his debut.
But this is 2019 and Rhule has the Baylor football program back on its feet.
After finishing 7-6 and beating Vanderbilt in the Texas Bowl, the Bears enter the season with an experienced squad that’s built its depth and is hoping to begin the next step toward Big 12 championship contention.
The Bears know they can’t stumble out of the gate against the only FCS team on their schedule.
While SFA is excited for the program’s potential under first-year coach Colby Carthel, the reality is the Lumberjacks have a lot of rebuilding to do after last year’s 2-8 season.
SFA (+38) at BaylorBaylor has played the Lumberjacks four times in the history of the schools, and it hasn’t been pretty.
Playing in 1928, 1929, 1949 and 2011, the Bears have outscored the Lumberjacks by a whopping 201-0 in the four wins.
In the last meeting in 2011, the game was called late in the third quarter due to lightning with the Bears leading 48-0. But was it really fair to pit Heisman Trophy winner Robert Griffin III against the Lumberjacks, anyway?
Rhule has liked the progress the Bears have made during preseason camp, and has a veteran quarterback in junior Charlie Brewer. This game should be a blowout like the previous four meetings, but the Lumberjacks might finally score.
Baylor 56, SFA 10
Louisiana Tech (+20.5) at No. 10 TexasIn one of the oddest sports moments of the summer, former Louisiana Tech quarterback Terry Bradshaw ripped Longhorns quarterback Sam Ehlinger.
“I never understood why players would want to go and stack up, like Texas,” Bradshaw told a Louisiana Tech group at the Ruston campus. “One year, they signed three (five-star) quarterbacks. Two are now gone, and one is playing, and he ain’t that good.”
Bradshaw likes to speak his mind, but that probably wasn’t the best time to do it since his alma mater is a heavy underdog to the Longhorns in Austin. Expect Ehlinger to pick apart Louisiana Tech in a lopsided Longhorns win.
Texas 45, Louisiana Tech 14
Northern Iowa (+18.5) at No. 21 Iowa StateIt’s been many years since this much excitement has surrounded the Cyclones’ football program.
Heading into his fourth season, coach Matt Campbell has taken the Cyclones from the scrap heap to a respected program that was picked to finish third in the Big 12 by the media that covers the league.
In previous seasons, Saturday’s opener could have been a trap game for Iowa State since Northern Iowa is a strong FCS school. But the Cyclones are on a roll under Campbell, and won’t trip up at home.
Iowa State 38, Northern Iowa 17
Montana State (+25) at Texas TechThe Matt Wells era begins in Lubbock, and Texas Tech fans would like to see some defense for once.
Montana State will be no pushover since it returns 14 starters from last year’s 8-5 team that made the second round of the FCS playoff.
The Red Raiders will see a lot of Montana State’s Troy Anderson, a rare two-way player who will line up at running back and linebacker. The Bobcats might want to try him in the secondary to see if he can slow down dynamic Red Raiders quarterback Alan Bowman.
Texas Tech 48, Montana State 21
Houston (+23) at No. 4 OklahomaThis Sunday night game is easily the best matchup of the opening weekend for Big 12 teams as the Cougars will try to upset the Sooners like they did in the first game of the 2016 season.
All eyes will be on Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts, the Alabama transfer who has the huge task of succeeding Heisman Trophy winning quarterbacks Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray.
Houston doesn’t have a defensive lineman as skilled as Ed Oliver chasing quarterbacks this year, giving Hurts a chance to immediately win over Oklahoma fans.
Oklahoma 49, Houston 20
