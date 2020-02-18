NORMAN, Okla. – With a chance to make Big 12 history, there was no way No. 1 Baylor was going to overlook Oklahoma on Tuesday night.
Burying five 3-pointers, Jared Butler erupted for 22 points to lead the Bears to a 65-54 win over the Sooners to set the Big 12 record with their 23rd straight win.
Saturday’s showdown against No. 3 Kansas at the Ferrell Center was looming, but the Bears (24-1, 13-0) were completely focused on the Sooners (16-10, 6-7). The Bears’ 13 Big 12 wins are their most ever in conference play with five regular season games remaining.
Baylor had been tied with the 1996-97 Kansas squad with 22 straight wins for the longest streak in the Big 12 era before the record-breaking win over the Sooners.
“I don’t even know how to feel,” said Baylor forward Tristan Clark, who came off the bench for eight points and four rebounds in 13 minutes. “I’m a part of history right now. Me and my teammates have been working all year and it’s amazing. It (Kansas) is going to be an amazing game and an amazing atmosphere and we’re going to do all we can to get that W.”
Baylor guard MaCio Teague missed his second straight game with a wrist injury, but the Bears got plenty of solid performances. Mark Vital collected 10 points and six rebounds while Freddie Gillespie added six points and 10 boards.
Baylor’s defense was outstanding as it held the Sooners to a 36.5 field goal percentage. Kristian Doolittle delivered a double-double for the Sooners with 18 points and 10 rebounds, but they couldn’t generate enough offense to overcome the Bears.
It marked the second time Baylor has beaten the Sooners this season after pulling out a 61-57 win on Jan. 20 at the Ferrell Center.
“You don’t have too many opportunities to make history,” said Baylor coach Scott Drew in his postgame radio interview. “I can tell you it’s hard to win on the road, but our guys have just found a way. It starts with great player leadership and they really did a good job of being on point. At the end of the day, credit the guys for playing with a lot of joy.”
Leading 30-24 at halftime, the Bears quickly extended their lead to 39-31 as Butler nailed a 3-pointer and Vital scored on a drive.
But the Sooners answered with seven straight points to cut Baylor’s lead to 39-38 with 14:45 remaining as Doolittle drilled an outside shot and hit a pair of free throws before De’Vion Harmon buried a 3-pointer.
The Bears responded with a 13-2 run that began with Clark’s inside shot. Butler stole the ball and scored on a layup before Clark got inside for another basket.
With Butler’s 3-pointer and another Clark basket in the paint, the Bears stretched the lead to 52-40 with 8:10 remaining.
The Sooners never got closer than seven points the rest of the way.
In the first half, the Bears opened up a 28-15 lead before the Sooners went on a 9-2 run to cut the lead to 30-24 at halftime.
The Sooners grabbed a 13-11 lead when Jamal Bieniemy drained a 3-pointer with 10:29 remaining in the first half. But the Bears found their groove and went on a 17-2 run.
Matthew Mayer began the stretch with a 3-pointer before Gillespie sliced inside for a basket. Oklahoma’s Alondes Williams halted Baylor’s momentum briefly by driving for a basket, but the Bears responded with 12 straight points.
Butler drained a 3-pointer and Vital scored on a putback and then found Gillespie inside for a basket. Butler drove inside, drew a foul and hit the free throw for a three-point play before Devonte Bandoo capped the streak with an outside shot.
However, the Sooners finished the first half strong as Brady Manek showed his versatility by driving inside for a basket, hitting a 3-pointer from the top of the arc and taking an Austin Reaves pass inside for a slam.
