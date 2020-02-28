Throughout the season, No. 2 Baylor has done an exemplary job of focusing on every game to fashion a 25-2 record.
But now the Bears are close enough to the finish line where they can look at the big picture.
That big picture encompasses 70 years since 1950 was the last time the Bears won a conference championship back in the old Southwest Conference.
With three more wins to close out the regular season, the Bears can do no worse than win a Big 12 co-championship with Kansas.
Baylor faces TCU at 1 p.m. Saturday at Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth before hosting No. 22 Texas Tech on Monday night and facing No. 20 West Virginia on March 7 in Morgantown.
“Of course you understand what’s at stake and we kind of told our guys the countdown is nine days to make history,” said Baylor coach Scott Drew. “We’ve been successful because we focus on one game at a time. That’s what we’ll continue to do. But obviously when you’re this close to the end you see the finish line and you’re excited to be at your best.”
Like Baylor, No. 1 Kansas is 14-1 in the Big 12 and plays two of its last three regular season games on the road, including Saturday’s game at Kansas State and Texas Tech on March 7. The Jayhawks host TCU on Wednesday at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence.
The Bears and Jayhawks have clinched the top two seeds in the Big 12 tournament and will have first-round byes on March 11 before playing in the quarterfinals March 12 at the Sprint Center in Kansas City.
But the Bears would like to have a Big 12 regular season title in hand before heading into the postseason.
“I try not to get too focused on it,” said Baylor forward Freddie Gillespie. “It’s hard because we’re so close to the end. It’s definitely something that crosses our mind, but we get back to taking it one game at a time and not getting ahead of ourselves because this conference is good. If you get caught on an off day, you’re more than capable of losing.”
The Horned Frogs (15-13, 6-9) need a strong finish to have a shot to make the NCAA tournament, and a win over Baylor would give their resume a major boost.
Last weekend, TCU pulled off a 67-60 overtime win against West Virginia at Schollmaier Arena behind a tremendous performance by 6-11 center Kevin Samuel, who collected 19 points, eight rebounds and five blocks.
Samuel will likely need another strong performance to give the Horned Frogs a chance to beat Baylor. He scored nine points while finishing with seven rebounds and six blocks in the first meeting against Baylor on Feb. 1 at the Ferrell Center, but the Bears controlled the game in a 68-52 win.
The biggest key to Baylor’s lopsided win was holding TCU guard Desmond Bane scoreless in the first half as the Bears opened up a 35-24 lead. Bane scored 14 second-half points, but the Bears had the game well in hand.
Gillespie produced a superb all-around game with 12 points, 11 rebounds and six blocks as the Bears limited the Horned Frogs to 35.8 percent shooting from the field.
“With them the big thing is how we play Desmond Bane,” Gillespie said. “He makes them go. He’s the engine on both offense and defense. I think he’s an underrated player when you talk about Jared (Butler) and Devon Dotson and Udoka (Azubuike). But I’m really impressed with Desmond Bane. In the second half he really came alive. But getting on him and keeping him out of his offense was definitely a big key.”
Baylor guard MaCio Teague enjoyed a big game against the Horned Frogs as he hit five of eight 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 19 points. After missing two games with a wrist injury on his (right) shooting hand, Teague has hit seven of 18 field goal attempts with five of 11 3-pointers in the last two games against Kansas and Kansas State.
“It’s been great having him being able to be a regular in practice now,” Drew said. “He’s one of those confidence-type kids. Guys that spend a lot of time in the gym that when they’re making shots in practice, it carries over to the game.”
Drew was glad that he could get his regulars some rest in Tuesday’s 85-66 blowout of Kansas State at the Ferrell Center after the Bears opened up a 68-34 lead with 11:34 remaining. Forward Tristan Clark was held out of the game to manage knee issues while forward Mark Vital played just 14 minutes to rest his knee.
“His (Vital’s) knee was bothering him a little bit, so it was great to be able to rest him,” Drew said. “That’s the rigors of the Big 12. Very similar to football in the Big 12, when you have grown-men bodies colliding and beating up on each other for a couple months, you get the wear and tear of that. You’re competing at a real high level and exerting a lot of energy, physically and mentally, and it just takes a toll over time.”
