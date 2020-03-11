After falling short of winning its first Big 12 regular season championship, No. 5 Baylor has moved on to its next major goal.
Winning its first Big 12 tournament title.
The No. 2-seeded Bears will play in the quarterfinals at 6 p.m. Thursday against the winner of Wednesday night’s late game between No. 7 TCU and No. 10 Kansas State at the Sprint Center in Kansas City. That arena will be mostly empty after the Big 12 announced on Wednesday that it was prohibiting fans from attending due to coronavirus concerns.
In Scott Drew’s 17 seasons, the Bears have reached the finals of the conference tournament three times, losing to Missouri in 2009 and 2012 and Iowa State in 2014.
After going 26-4 overall and 15-3 in the Big 12, the Bears’ No. 2 seed is their highest ever in the conference tournament.
“I think with us it’s a great opportunity,” Drew said. “We didn’t win the conference regular season, and that was as disappointing as it was from the standpoint that no team has ever won 15 games and not won a conference championship. Now you have another opportunity to do that with three games in three days.”
The Bears still have a strong shot to earn a No. 1 regional seed when the NCAA tournament bracket is announced Sunday regardless of how deep they go in the Big 12 tournament.
“I think if the NCAA continues to look at what they’ve always done, and that’s the full body of work, we’re going to be a 1 or 2 seed regardless, I would think,” Drew said. “So right now for us more importantly it’s trying to get back to us playing and getting back to winning, because it’s a lot more enjoyable than losing.”
The Bears hope to pick up some postseason momentum after losing three of their last five games following their Big 12-record 23-game winning streak that ended with a 64-61 loss to No. 1 Kansas on Feb. 22 at the Ferrell Center.
In recent road losses to TCU and West Virginia, Baylor’s usually dominating defense took steps backwards.
After scoring just 21 first-half points against the Bears, the Horned Frogs shot 76.2 percent and scored 54 points in the second half. All-Big 12 guard Desmond Bane nailed five 3-pointers as TCU rallied for a 75-72 win on Feb. 29 in Fort Worth.
The Mountaineers repeatedly pounded the ball inside against the foul-plagued Bears for a 76-64 win in the regular season finale March 7 in Morgantown.
“I think the biggest thing is just getting back to basics,” said Baylor forward Freddie Gillespie. “Our defense hasn’t been where we want it to be. When things don’t go your way, I think refocusing on your fundamentals, getting into your stance and being aware and those things.”
Baylor has had issues at the free throw line in their recent losses, hitting eight of 15 against Kansas, 14 of 22 against TCU and 10 of 17 against West Virginia.
The Bears understand that they’re a major target for every team they play because a win over a top 5 team would boost any resume.
“Teams right now are trying to get a good seed in the tournament or are just trying to fight to get into the tournament for some teams,” Gillespie said. “They put together a 40-minute fight and we put together a 20-minute fight. Just recognizing teams have dreams and goals too, so those teams aren’t going to lie down. So we have to put up a 40-minute fight on the defensive end.”
The Bears have also been slowed by injuries. Dealing with a knee problem, defensive stopper Mark Vital missed a 71-68 overtime win against Texas Tech on March 2 at the Ferrell Center. He returned against West Virginia and grabbed a team-high 12 rebounds.
Backup forward Tristan Clark has been slow to recover from knee surgery last season and has missed eight games this season, including the last two games against Texas Tech and West Virginia.
Playing against West Virginia forwards Oscar Tshiebwe and Derek Culver, Clark’s absence was felt as Gillespie was hamstrung by four fouls while both Vital and backup forward Flo Thamba fouled out.
Backup forward Matthew Mayer was limited to five minutes against the Mountaineers after he ran into a camera, but Drew said he’ll be back for Thursday’s Big 12 tournament quarterfinal game. However, Drew said Clark will more likely be ready to play for the NCAA tournament instead of the Big 12 tournament.
Drew wants the Bears to look at the Big 12 and NCAA tournaments as a new season and put their recent disappointments behind them.
“Everybody’s banged up by this time of the year,” Drew said. “You look at the three games we lost (in the Big 12), we haven’t shot it well, we haven’t shot free throws well and we haven’t defended as well in those three games. So now, we all get a chance to refresh, refocus, regroup. Hopefully, get a couple guys rested.”
