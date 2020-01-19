As the nation’s No. 2 team, Baylor expects to get everybody’s best shot in every game.
The Bears saw it against Iowa State and Oklahoma State last week, and they’ll likely see it again Monday night in a quick turnaround against Oklahoma at 8 p.m. at the Ferrell Center.
“I see them coming in shooting 50 percent from 3, lights out,” said Baylor guard Jared Butler. “That’s what I expect from everybody from now on. I see them probably changing defenses. It’s just up to us to make sure we’re coming out with juice and making sure we’re coming out like we’re playing against the No. 1 team, Gonzaga, Kansas or whoever. Making sure we’re treating everybody with respect and making sure we’re handling our business.”
The Bears (15-1, 5-0) survived strong starts by both the Cyclones and Cowboys to pull out wins to extend their winning streak to 14 games.
Saturday’s game looked especially dire as the Bears trailed Oklahoma State by 12 in the second half before rallying for a 75-68 win at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater. Guard Devonte Bandoo was the catalyst as he came off the bench to bury four 3-pointers and scored 14 second-half points.
“It’s a great feeling because you always want to show the crowd up, especially when they get going,” Bandoo said. “They didn’t have a lot of people, but the sound made it sound like it was a sold-out arena. Anytime you come out with a win away it’s always a great feeling.”
But the Bears would rather jump off to a better start and not have to come from behind in the second half against the Sooners. With a win, Baylor can nail down its best start ever in the Big 12 at 6-0.
Oklahoma (12-5, 3-2) bounced back from consecutive double-digit losses to Iowa State and Kansas for an 83-63 blowout of TCU on Saturday in Norman.
Forward Kristian Doolittle is one of the best players in the Big 12 as he averages 16.4 points and 8.5 rebounds while shooting 42.5 percent from 3-point range. Forward Brady Manek is another outside threat who is averaging 15.3 points and 6.3 rebounds and shooting 43.4 percent from 3-point range.
Guard Austin Reaves is Oklahoma’s third big scoring threat as he’s averaging 15.1 points and 5.4 rebounds.
“They do return quite a bit from the past, so you have a good feel for some of the personnel,” said Baylor coach Scott Drew. “At the same time, it’s a team that has changed up a little bit on how they’re defending and what they’re doing. But just like any Big 12 team, very good, very well-coached, and you’ve got to play well to win.”
The Bears continued to draw big performances from their starters as Butler and forward Freddie Gillespie scored 17 points apiece against the Cowboys.
But Baylor’s bench production has also made an impact. While Bandoo’s hot shooting made the difference against Oklahoma State, forward Tristan Clark came off the bench to hit all four of his shots and scored eight points in 12 minutes. Trying to return from last year's knee injury, Clark looked more fluid as he moved up and down the floor than in earlier games.
"I just like to seeing him without the (knee) brace," Butler said. "Without the brace, he doesn’t think about it and it’s not like it’s tangibly there and he can feel it. He went 4-for-4 and hit a jump shot that was pretty nice."
Forward Matthew Mayer contributed six points and two assists in 14 minutes, while forward Flo Thamba only played three minutes but came through with a pair of critical free throws.
“As a coach, you love when you see guys that have been working hard and you see them have an opportunity and you see it pay off,” Drew said. “Flo is a guy that after each one of our games, normally is in the main arena or the practice gym with his uniform on shooting free throws. Those were two big free throws he made at a critical juncture of the game.
“Matt was really good on the defensive end. Obviously, offensively he’s very gifted and talented. But he really stepped up and gave us a great lift on the defensive end. So you’re really happy for that. Tristan was 4-for-4, and then obviously Devonte was huge.”
As long as the Bears keep winning, Drew expects to see inspired performances from opposing teams. That just reinforces Baylor’s need to come out playing with high intensity.
“We’d like to get off to a great start, we’d like to have leads and we’d like to have a cushion,” Drew said. “That’s why you’re playing at home and you have a good crowd, it really helps energize you and helps keep you going, because January and February can be tough months.”
