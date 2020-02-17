The attention of the college basketball world will be on Saturday’s showdown at the Ferrell Center when No. 1 Baylor hosts No. 3 Kansas.
ESPN College GameDay will be on hand for the sold-out game that will go a long way toward determining the Big 12 title and impact NCAA seeding.
But before then, the No. 1 Bears will turn their focus to Oklahoma at 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Lloyd Noble Center in Norman.
Zeroing in on the Sooners shouldn’t be difficult since the Bears can set the Big 12 record with their 23rd straight win. With Saturday’s 70-59 win over then-No. 14 West Virginia at the Ferrell Center, the Bears tied the 1996-97 Jayhawks for the longest winning streak in Big 12 history at 22 games.
“The excitement for the weekend is something we’ve talked about,” Drew said. “But our players understand why we’ve been successful is because each and every day we haven’t wasted. We haven’t looked ahead. We’ve just focused on trying to get better each and every day and trying to control what we can control.”
The Big 12 title chase has become a two-team race with the Bears (23-1, 12-0) sitting a game ahead of the Jayhawks, who were 22-3 overall and 11-1 in the Big 12 before their late against Iowa State on Monday night in Lawrence. Texas Tech is far behind at third in the league with a 7-5 record.
“The reason that we have this record is because our goal was to try and win the Big 12,” said Baylor forward Freddie Gillespie. “Typically if you go 14-4, you’ve got the Big 12 championship regular title locked up, but this year you might have to win them all to get it. This is just a special year. Kansas is an elite team this year, so this year is just different.”
The Bears dominated West Virginia with second-leading scorer MaCio Teague out with a wrist injury on his right (shooting) hand. Drew is hopeful Teague will be ready for the Sooners.
“He’s making good progress, so you can’t ask an optimistic guy because the answer is always optimistic,” Drew said. “We’ll see. The good thing is MaCio is one of those guys you have to hold him back. Coaches love that.”
Baylor pulled out a 61-57 win over the Sooners (16-9, 6-6) on Jan. 20 at the Ferrell Center in a game that wasn’t decided until the final seconds.
Rallying from an 11-point halftime deficit, the Sooners had a chance to win when Kristian Doolittle stole the ball but Austin Reaves missed a 3-pointer with six seconds left. Devonte Bandoo rebounded for the Bears, drew a foul, and hit both free throws to seal the win.
Oklahoma relies heavily on a trio of scorers as forward Brady Manek is averaging 15.6 points and shooting 41.9 percent from 3-point range, Doolittle is averaging 15.5 points and has hit 40.3 percent of his 3-pointers, and Reaves is averaging 14.1 points while hitting 82.5 percent from the free throw line.
“Coach (Lon) Kruger does a tremendous job and they’re always consistent and never beat themselves,” Drew said. “What’s different about them than most college teams is their 4’s and 5’s, Doolittle and Manek, are like 1’s and 2’s. They’re very hard to guard because of their ability to shoot the ball and make plays from the perimeter.”
Manek enjoyed a tremendous game against the Bears in the first meeting as he hit four of eight 3-pointers and finished with 21 points and 10 rebounds. But nobody else scored in double figures as the Bears held the Sooners to a 35.0 field goal percentage and controlled the boards by a 46-36 margin.
The Bears featured much more balanced scoring as Teague hit 16, Davion Mitchell 13 and Gillespie 12. But Baylor also struggled to score consistently by shooting 34.9 percent and hitting just six of 26 3-pointers.
The Bears hope to put together another strong offensive performance like they did against West Virginia as they shot 51.8 percent and repeatedly beat the Mountaineers down the floor in transition. Guard Jared Butler was especially hot as he hit five of seven 3-pointers and scored a game-high 21 points.
“One thing with us four guards is I feel that if one of us goes down, we always have someone who can interchange,” Bandoo said. “I feel that our bigs are one of our big assets and do the little things that make the guards look so good. I’m just hoping that MaCio gets back and recovers and just keeps moving from there.”
With Teague out, Matthew Mayer stepped up as he came off the bench for a season-high 13 points and eight rebounds. He brought down the house when he made a baseline spin and dunked over West Virginia’s Logan Routt in the first half.
Gillespie’s reaction was priceless as he ran down the court looking like he couldn’t quite believe what he had just seen.
“I saw him go baseline and thought he was going to lay it in or kind of do a nice finesse finish,” Gillespie said. “But he just slammed it and I was right next to the guy that got dunked on. I felt it and I was like ‘Ooh, aah, sorry, man.’ I’ve been there. I have been on some pretty bad dunks, so I just felt for him. Matt stepped up when we needed him because MaCio couldn’t give us minutes that he usually gives us.”
