With the temperature forecast for 101 degrees at Saturday’s 3 p.m. kickoff, the Baylor players are psyching themselves for the oven that McLane Stadium will likely become.
But after practicing on hot afternoons throughout preseason drills, the Bears believe they’re ready for a scorcher against UTSA.
“I don’t really care,” said Baylor senior linebacker Blake Lynch. “We practice outside. We’re used to the heat. We’ve just got to hydrate and take care of our body.”
Baylor and UTSA trainers will likely be some of the busiest people in the stadium as they try to make sure the players stay hydrated. Baylor coach Matt Rhule wants to develop the team’s depth during nonconference games, and keeping players fresh in extreme heat could force the issue.
“We make sure the guys hydrate, we make sure that we do a good job of having the things on the sidelines,” Rhule said. “But at the end of the day, the game comes down to blocking and tackling. We tell our two’s and three’s (the reserves) to be ready to play if need be, if we play a lot of plays. But we just treat it like any other game.”
The Bears and Roadrunners, who both opened the season with wins last weekend, will play for the third straight season. While the Bears pulled off a 37-20 win last season at the Alamodome, the veterans on the team haven’t forgotten that the Roadrunners took a 17-10 win at McLane Stadium in 2017 in the second game of Rhule’s debut season.
“We remember what happened two years ago on our field, so we’re ready,” said Baylor linebacker Terrel Bernard. “We’re ready to go play and we’re excited.”
Baylor’s defense is most concerned with containing UTSA dual-threat quarterback Frank Harris, who delivered an inspiring performance in last week’s 35-7 win over Incarnate Word after missing the last two seasons with ACL injuries.
Harris hit 28 of 36 passes for 206 yards and three touchdowns while leading UTSA with 123 yards rushing on 15 carries against Incarnate Word. He’s become a source of optimism for a Roadrunners offense that averaged just 14.1 points per game last year.
“We’re going to have to level rush and keep him in the pocket,” Lynch said. “He’s a guy who is really fast. He’s a lefty, and we don’t see that many lefties. We’re really just going to have to watch him and key on him during the game.”
Rhule wants his defensive linemen to be more disciplined in their pass rushing lanes after SFA quarterback Trae Self often scrambled to create pass plays in Baylor’s 56-17 win last Saturday at McLane Stadium.
Since the Roadrunners will try to establish the run and play power football, Baylor will have both its 4-3 and 3-3-5 defenses ready. With Sincere McCormick adding 74 yards rushing on 12 carries, UTSA amassed 284 yards rushing and averaged six yards per carry against Incarnate Word.
“They’re a tough, physical team, and they love to run the football,” Rhule said. “That’s part of their ethos. So we’re prepared, whether we stay with some of the nickel stuff or go back to some of our four-down stuff, to know that we’re going to have to try to defend the run and know that it’s going to be a four-quarter game.”
Like their offensive line, the Roadrunners defensive line also plays a physical brand of football. UTSA dominated up front against Incarnate Word by allowing 28 yards rushing on 20 attempts.
The Bears piled up 518 offensive yards against SFA, including 268 on the ground. But yardage will likely be tougher to find against UTSA.
“We played them last year, and they were a really good team, especially their front seven was really, really good,” said Baylor tight end Christoph Henle. “They have about eight or nine guys on the D-line that they rotate in throughout the entire game. They’re really physical, fast and strong up front. It’s definitely going to be a challenge for us.”
Baylor junior quarterback Charlie Brewer got off to a good start as he hit 21 of 31 passes for 199 yards and three touchdowns against SFA. After Brewer threw a 21-yard touchdown pass to RJ Sneed early in the third quarter, redshirt freshman quarterback Gerry Bohanon played the rest of the way to get some much needed experience.
While SFA didn’t sack Brewer, Rhule saw him laying on the ground too many times after taking hits. Rhule expects UTSA to deliver a fierce pass rush that the Baylor offensive line has to be prepared to stop.
“Over the years, UTSA has presented us with a lot of challenges in terms of blitzes, in terms of some unique looks,” Rhule said. “They have a great D-line, they rush. It’s a matter for our offensive line of just being really sound in our technique and in our communication. Those are the things that you usually get better at as the season goes on.”
Rhule doesn’t expect a lot of surprises from UTSA since the Bears will play them for the third straight season. But he saw enough of the Roadrunners in the first two meetings to know that it will be a physical game that he expects will be decided in the fourth quarter.
“Obviously, the first game they beat us here, it went down to the fourth quarter,” Rhule said. “Last year, we were able to make just a couple more plays and win the game, but it was down to the fourth quarter. Our team wakes up every morning knowing that hey this is going to be a four-quarter battle. This is a game that you just have to not beat yourself, fight all the way through, get it to the fourth quarter and try to make one more play than the other team.”
