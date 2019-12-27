NEW ORLEANS – With a small Dixieland band playing for Baylor’s arrival at the Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport, Matt Rhule looked like a man walking into a dream he had been chasing his whole life.
Coaching in the Sugar Bowl has always been at the top of his bucket list.
But even more than personal satisfaction, he’s excited that his players will get to experience the legendary bowl. The New Year’s Day matchup against No. 5 Georgia will be the No. 7 Bears’ first Sugar Bowl since their only previous appearance in 1957.
“To think that I have the chance to walk on the sideline where Bear Bryant once walked, come on, I’m walking on cloud nine and so are our players,” said Rhule following Friday afternoon’s arrival. “Our team is extremely excited to take on Georgia, a tremendous team, in a landmark opportunity for us coming to the Sugar Bowl.”
Rhule said quarterback Charlie Brewer returned to practice last Saturday and has been cleared to play against Georgia after he went out with concussion-like symptoms in the second quarter of the Bears’ 30-23 overtime loss to Oklahoma on Dec. 7 in the Big 12 championship game.
“He’s been cleared through the protocol by the doctors and should be ready to go,” Rhule said. “I think it’s exciting for Charlie. He’s one of the main reasons why we’re here. I thought (Jacob) Zeno and Gerry (Bohanon) filled in admirably for him in the Big 12 championship game. But he deserves to play in this game. He wasn’t able to play very much in that game, but he’s able to play now.”
Rhule said no Baylor players will sit out the Sugar Bowl to prepare for the NFL draft, including highly regarded wide receiver Denzel Mims.
“Denzel Mims will probably be a really, really high draft pick,” Rhule said. “I said to him, ‘Hey, you going to play?’ He looked at me like I was nuts. He said, ‘Coach, we’re playing Georgia. Yeah, I’m playing.’”
That’s a sharp contrast from Georgia, which will be without two of its top offensive linemen. Tackles Andrew Thomas and Isaiah Wilson both declared for the NFL draft and won’t play in the Sugar Bowl.
Following Georgia’s arrival Friday afternoon, coach Kirby Smart had no comment on whether any other players will sit out the game. Like Baylor, Georgia comes into the Sugar Bowl with an 11-2 record.
“I know you guys are concerned and focused on who may or may not be here or who is or is not playing, but that is not the concern of this team,” Smart said. “This team is focused on who is here, and that’s going to be a very common theme as well, for our guys to be focused on who’s playing.”
However, Smart said Georgia backup running back James Cook has been cleared to play after he was arrested earlier this month and charged with a pair of misdemeanors. The offenses were driving without a valid license and possession of an open container of alcohol in the passenger area.
“In compliance with our drug policy, we tested him immediately after he had an arrest,” Smart said. “The test was negative and James is cleared to play. Not proud of his behavior, but he suffered some discipline for what he did, and that’s done.”
Smart is trying to prepare his team to be more motivated after last season’s dispiriting 28-21 loss to underdog Texas in the Sugar Bowl. The Bulldogs didn’t look excited to be in New Orleans after losing in the 2018 SEC championship game to Alabama, and Smart doesn’t want it happen again following their 37-10 loss to LSU in the Dec. 7 SEC title game.
“We had to change some things up from last year,” Smart said. “Our format of practices has been different. We’ve really preached fast and physical. We’ve had, I guess, 11 sessions that have all been right at an hour and a half. Because of some depth and different issues, we’ve really had to practice smart and get after it. With the competition for all the open spots, it’s been really good to have those.”
Rhule doesn’t expect motivation to be any problem for his squad since this will be Baylor’s first Sugar Bowl appearance in 63 years and the program’s first New Year’s Six Bowl appearance since the 2015 Cotton Bowl.
“We were motivated to play against Stephen F. Austin (in the season opener),” Rhule said. “We were motivated in the last (regular season) game of the year to play against Kansas. We were motivated in the Big 12 championship game. And at the end of the day, if our players aren’t motivated to play in this game, what does it say about our program? What does it say about me? What does it say about them? We want to turn out tough, hard-working, competitive guys.”
Baylor center Sam Tecklenburg and linebacker Jordan Williams, both fifth-year seniors, echoed Rhule’s thoughts. They can’t wait to experience New Orleans and play against the Bulldogs in the Sugar Bowl.
“Oh man, hearing the music as soon as we got off, it just felt real,” Williams said. “This is like a dream. I remember back when I was younger watching this. It’s unfathomable. I still can’t believe that I’m here. It’s really exciting. For a lot of our players, it’s the first time in New Orleans being able to experience a lot of the culture and just everything.”
Williams is looking forward to hearing more music and tasting some of the city’s renowned food, especially beignets.
“I’m ready for the food and the music,” Williams said. “And I’m not going to lie, I’m ready for Bourbon Street. I’ve never been on Bourbon Street. I just want to go see it and go visit it. I just want to see a lot of different things and hear a lot of music.”
Tecklenburg was visibly shaken after Baylor’s overtime loss to Oklahoma in the Big 12 championship game, but he and his teammates haven’t dwelled on their missed opportunity to reach the College Football Playoff.
“It was difficult, but I moved past it,” Tecklenburg said. “It would be foolish to let that carry over and let that take away from the opportunity we have now. So we’re very excited. We’re playing a great Georgia team, so we’re definitely going to be 100 percent here and ready go.”
Rhule is proud of his team’s resilient attitude and shared feeling that the Sugar Bowl is a rare opportunity. Shortly after landing, the Bears didn’t waste any time as they drove to the New Orleans Saints practice facility for their first workout in New Orleans.
“If you spend your whole life thinking about what could have been or what you missed out on, you don’t live a very grateful life,” Rhule said. “You live a pretty entitled life. I am just so grateful for the fact that we had a chance to go play in the Big 12 championship game and came up one play short. And now we have a chance to go out there. Our program, we just don’t believe in entitlement. We are grateful for everything we get.”
