Baylor certainly respected that USC was the nation’s No. 2-ranked soccer team as Friday night’s game got underway at Betty Lou Mays Field.
But after watching the Trojans score two first-half goals, the Bears forgot all about the Trojans’ lofty ranking and pedigree that includes the 2016 national championship.
Playing with more determination and nerve, sophomores Elena Reyna and Giuliana Cunningham scored their first goals of the season for the Bears in the second half.
Neither team scored in two overtimes as the game ended in a 2-2 tie before a season-high home crowd of 980 fans. But the Bears’ effort against powerful USC should provide a significant lift for a team needed one.
“This game helped us realize that we’re better than we think we are,” Reyna said. “Playing against them, we realized we can play with the top dogs. We just need to come out of our shell a little bit, and this game helped us realize that.”
USC came in with a 7-0 record while Baylor (3-2-3) hadn’t won since a 2-0 shutout of Wyoming two weeks ago in Laramie.
The Bears were also without two of their top scorers and senior leaders. Camryn Wendlandt is out with a foot injury through at least Sunday’s game against Gonzaga while Raegan Padgett was disqualified from playing for one game after getting a red card in last Sunday’s match against Abilene Christian.
“When Cam and Raegan, your two leading goal scorers are out, you wonder where you’re going to generate some goal scoring,” said Baylor coach Paul Jobson. “They had some belief in themselves and we almost scored another at the end of the second half. I’m just really proud of the heart and fight tonight, and we showed that while when we haven’t had some of the best minutes this year, we showed we’re still a team that can compete with the best of the best.”
With USC controlling the ball with a 12-2 shot advantage in the first half, it didn’t look like the game was destined for overtime.
After missing numerous early opportunities to score, USC’s Jaelyn Eisenhart banged a header into the goal after a perfect pass from Ashley Soto 38 minutes into the game.
Three minutes later, Penelope Hocking showed some nifty footwork before slipping the ball past Baylor goalkeeper Jennifer Wandt for her seventh goal of the season to open up a 2-0 lead.
But the Bears were the far more aggressive team in the second half as they constantly attacked the goal and took an 11-6 shot advantage. Reyna scored Baylor’s first goal 10 minutes into the second half when she ripped a shot past USC goalkeeper Anna Smith.
“I got the shivers,” Cunningham said. “I got goosebumps as soon as she scored. I knew that we could honestly do it.”
Five minutes later, Cunningham took a crossing pass from Danielle Hayden and slipped the ball into the goal for a 2-2 tie.
“We talked in the locker room (at halftime) and said, ‘We got this,’” Cunningham said. “I think we all just got together, inspired each other, and went out there in the second half knowing that we were down 2-0. We knew we were playing well in the first half we just had to put a little more grit into it.”
Cunningham nearly won the game in the final seconds of regulation when she took a pass from Reyna near the goal, but her shot bounced off the left goalpost. Reyna rebounded the missed shot, but she couldn’t connect either.
“I thought it was going in, then it hit the post, then Elena (Reyna) got the rebound and then she hit it over,” Cunningham said. “This was a really fun game to play. Regardless of the tie, that was one of the most fun games I’ve played in a long time.”
Reyna had a chance to score in the first overtime, but her shot glanced off the right goalpost.
In the second overtime, Wandt came through with two big saves for the Bears as she made a diving stop of Tara McKeown’s laser toward the goal and a kick save of Hocking’s point blank shot.
Wandt finished with a season-high eight saves while Smith made seven for the Trojans.
“I just wanted to make saves for my team because this was really one of our first team efforts of the season,” Wandt said. “It was just awesome to see everyone out there busting their butt, everyone on the sidelines cheering as loud as they can. We can take a lot away from this. We hope to learn from this going into Gonzaga and then our Big 12 season.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.