STILLWATER, Okla. — Trailing Oklahoma State by 12 points early in the second half, No. 2 Baylor finally found its shooting touch just when things looked most desperate.
Devonte Bandoo came off the bench to drain four 3-pointers and score 14 second-half points as the Bears rallied for a 75-68 win Saturday at Gallagher-Iba Arena for their 14th straight win.
Baylor (15-1) matched the 1998 team for the program’s best Big 12 start at 5-0. The Bears won their fifth straight game in Stillwater and improved to 4-0 in true road games this season.
“It’s not easy being No. 2 in the nation because we’re going to get everybody’s best and teams are going to look forward to playing us now,” said Bandoo in his postgame radio interview. “It wasn’t easy being down, but we picked it up and found a way, especially on the defensive end. I had gone through a little slump, and I’m just glad I could finally get rolling, and now I need to be more consistent.”
Bandoo finished with 16 points while both Freddie Gillespie and Jared Butler scored 17 points apiece for the Bears. Battling to come back from last season’s knee injury, Tristan Clark gave the Bears more bench production by hitting all four shots and scoring eight points.
After going into halftime with a 36-27 deficit, the Bears scored 48 second-half points.
“That’s the great thing about this conference, whoever you play if you’re not ready you don’t give yourself a chance,” said Baylor coach Scott Drew. “We had good looks at the start of the game and we didn’t get enough second chance points. But because of defense we stayed around until we got going. It was a great win.”
The Cowboys (9-8, 0-5) opened up their nine-point halftime lead by hitting eight of 14 3-point shots, including four by Cameron McGriff and three by Thomas Dziagwa.
Oklahoma State stretched its lead to 45-33 with 14:55 remaining when Dziagwa nailed his fourth 3-pointer.
But the Bears finally found their shooting groove as they went on an 18-4 run and took their first lead of the game when MaCio Teague drained a 3-pointer from the top of the arc to make it 53-51 with 8:41 remaining.
The Cowboys came back to take a 61-60 lead when Isaac Likekele hit a pair of free throws with 3:39 remaining. But Bandoo answered with a pair of 3-pointers to push Baylor to a 66-61 lead with 2:19 remaining.
“The biggest challenge for me is finding a rhythm,” Bandoo said. “I talked to (former Baylor 3-point shooting specialist) Brady Heslip to get some words of wisdom to try to figure things out. Even though one person might not have a good night, we’re so deep that anybody could come in and have a great night. Today it was me.”
The Cowboys weren’t through as Lindy Waters nailed a 3-pointer to cut Baylor’s lead to 68-66 with 1:20 remaining.
But Gillespie made a big defensive play when he stepped in front of Likekele on a drive to the basket. After the missed shot, Gillespie tapped the ball to Teague, who drew a foul and hit both free throws to give the Bears a 70-66 edge with 34.9 seconds remaining.
Likekele drove for an Oklahoma State basket, before Butler was fouled and hit a free throw with 19.5 seconds remaining to give Baylor a 69-66 lead. Yor Anei rebounded Butler’s second free throw attempt but he threw an errant pass that was stolen by Bandoo.
Bandoo drew a foul and hit both free throws with 14.7 seconds remaining before Gillespie hit Baylor’s final two free throws with 5.2 seconds remaining to close out the win. Baylor hit 19 of 23 free throws.
“We had confidence in Devonte,” Drew said. “He played really great defense and I’m glad his hard work paid off. We did a good job taking care of the basketball. That can’t be understated because we only had two turnovers in the second half.”
Baylor will make a quick turnaround as it hosts Oklahoma at 8 p.m. Monday at the Ferrell Center.
