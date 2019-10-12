As JaMycal Hasty lay at the bottom of a massive dogpile with his Baylor teammates swarming on top of him, all he could think about was how good it felt.
Hasty ended a wacky double-overtime game with a five-yard touchdown run that lifted the No. 22 Bears to a 33-30 win over Texas Tech before a joyous and exhausted homecoming crowd of 47,264 Saturday afternoon at McLane Stadium.
“I was like I can’t breathe, get up off me,” Hasty said. “But they were just excited that we got the win here at home. It wasn’t the best looking football, but man we found a way to get it done there at the end.”
The Bears’ first win over Texas Tech in Waco since 1995 made them bowl eligible with a 6-0 overall record and propelled them to 3-0 in the Big 12.
Baylor didn’t become bowl eligible last year until the final regular season game with a 35-24 win over the Red Raiders at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. But the Bears obviously have bigger goals in mind this season.
“We’re in a different stage in our program,” said Baylor quarterback Charlie Brewer. “I want to do bigger things and go 1-0 next week. That’s all I care about. I’ve already erased this one and I’m going to get ready tomorrow morning for Oklahoma State.”
On a day when Brewer uncharacteristically threw three interceptions after throwing none in the first five games, the junior quarterback delivered when it counted most as he led the Bears on an 89-yard drive for John Mayers’ game-tying 19-yard field goal to send it into overtime at 20-20.
“I just feel like that’s when the quarterback has to be at his best when the game’s on the line,” Brewer said. “I made my handful of mistakes earlier in the game. But as a quarterback you’ve just got to let it go and realize you’ve got a chance to win the game, and forget about it and move on, and we were able to win.”
After hitting Denzel Mims with a 32-yard pass, Brewer ran for his third touchdown on a one-yard run in the first overtime. But Texas Tech (3-3, 1-2) pulled into a 27-27 tie when T.J. Vasher made a diving catch of Jett Duffey’s pass for a two-yard touchdown.
Baylor’s defense came through in the second overtime by holding the Red Raiders to Trey Wolff’s 35-yard field goal. That gave the Bears an opportunity to win the game, and Hasty delivered as he caught an 18-yard pass from Brewer that set up his winning five-yard touchdown run.
“The O-line did a great job of opening it up and I really had the easy job running straight,” Hasty said.
The Bears pulled out the win with Baylor linebacker Clay Johnston sidelined after he went down to the ground clutching his knee with 9:19 remaining in regulation after he made an interception that stopped a potential Texas Tech scoring drive. Baylor coach Matt Rhule didn’t know the extent of the injury after the game.
“I pray that it’s not anything too severe and he’ll be back in a couple weeks,” said Baylor linebacker Jordan Williams. “But that’s one of our hardest players. That’s tough.”
Though Duffey threw for 362 yards and a touchdown and SaRodorick Thompson rushed for 153 yards and two scores, the Baylor defense was opportunistic as it amassed five sacks, 11 tackles for loss, and forced three turnovers.
Williams intercepted a pass and cornerback Jameson Houston recovered a fumble.
“We preach that we’re warriors out there,” Williams said. “And whatever, we’re going to take it to the end. We’re going to lock you in our house, and we’re going to take you somewhere you’ve never been. Today, we just kept fighting. Bad things happen, and we were just, what’s next, and that’s how we keep pushing forward.”
Neither team scored touchdowns in the first half as Texas Tech went into halftime with a 6-3 lead on the strength of Wolff’s 40 and 25-yard field goals.
But the Bears came out hot to open the second half as Josh Fleeks returned the kickoff 60 yards to Texas Tech’s 36 that led to Brewer’s four-yard touchdown run to give the Bears a 10-6 lead.
The Red Raiders answered with an 88-yard drive that ended with Thompson’s four-yard run. But the Bears regained a 17-13 lead when Brewer finished off a 74-yard drive with a one-yard run with 8:05 left in the third quarter.
The Bears had a chance to stretch their lead to 11 points when they drove to Texas Tech’s 4. But Brewer threw into double coverage and Texas Tech’s Ja’Marcus Ingram intercepted in the end zone with 12:04 left in the fourth quarter.
“Our defense was playing really good, but I put us in a hole,” Brewer said. “They’ve been relentless all year. We’ve got to do a better job of helping them out. I can’t turn the ball over like that. I’ve got to be on my game, and I have to play at a certain level to get us going, and we’ll get that fixed.”
The Red Raiders put themselves in position to win when Duffey led an 88-yard drive that ended with Thompson’s 30-yard burst up the middle for the touchdown for a 20-17 lead with 1:37 remaining.
But like the last game at McLane Stadium when he led the Bears to the winning field goal in a 23-21 win over Iowa State two weeks ago, Brewer came through in the clutch again.
After Eli Howard sacked Brewer for an eight-yard loss back to the 1, he hit Tristan Ebner for 20 yards to give the Bears some breathing room.
Brewer ran for a first down before Mims made a leaping catch along the sidelines for a 19-yard gain to Texas Tech’s 48 with 42 seconds remaining.
“Out of my eyes, I saw him one on one, and I tried to give him a chance, and he made a spectacular play,” Brewer said. “He’s done that since I’ve been here, making big plays in big situations. It’s nothing new.”
Brewer then spotted Ebner for 27 yards before keeping for 11 yards for a first down at the 5 with 11 seconds remaining. The Bears had a chance to win on the next play, but Mims dropped Brewer’s pass.
After Brewer missed his next pass with three seconds remaining, Mayers drilled the 19-yard field goal that sent the game into overtime.
Despite the three interceptions, Brewer threw for 352 yards and made plays at the key moments to keep the Bears unbeaten.
“I have a lot of confidence in Charlie,” Rhule said. “In the end, Charlie made the plays he had to make. I thought you saw the resolve, grit and toughness from our team to take it 89 yards and have a chance to score. It was truly a shootout in every sense of the word, and I’m proud we won it.”
