It’s a long way to the Big 12 tournament in March, but No. 24 Baylor will find out how it responds to playing three games in four days against challenging competition at the Myrtle Beach (S.C.) Invitational.
The Bears will open against Ohio at 3:30 p.m. Thursday before facing either Utah or Coastal Carolina in Friday’s second round at the HTC Center in Conway, S.C.
The other side of the bracket in the eight-team tournament pits No. 17 Villanova (2-1) against Middle Tennessee (3-1) at 10:30 a.m. and Mississippi State (4-0) against Tulane (3-0) at 1 p.m. Thursday. Utah (3-0) and Coastal Carolina (2-2) will be the final game of the opening round at 6 p.m. The semifinals are set Friday and the final round of the tournament will be played Sunday, with the championship game tipping off at 4 p.m.
“This will help us get ready for later in the year on Saturday and Big Monday games and conference tournaments where you play multiple games in multiple days,” said Baylor coach Scott Drew. “Usually tournaments are great because it gives you alone time with your team and helps with that bonding.”
Playing multiple games will be a test for Baylor junior center Tristan Clark, who missed Baylor’s 72-63 win over Texas State on Nov. 15 due to a minor non-operative procedure on his knee.
Clark is working his way back into shape after going down in early January with a knee injury that ended his sophomore season. In Baylor’s first two games, the rust showed as he hit just four of 17 shots.
“It was good to have him in practice (Monday), and again this is a process,” Drew said. “We just want each and every day for him to be able to improve. He’s such a great teammate who cares what the team does. We’re just allowing him to help how he can right now.”
The Bears (2-1) bounced back from a 67-64 loss to Washington in Anchorage on Nov. 8 with a 72-63 win over Texas State on Nov. 15 at the Ferrell Center.
Baylor sophomore guard Jared Butler has jumped off to a great start by averaging a team-high 21 points while draining 14 of 25 3-pointers and dishing out 10 assists in the first three games.
“Jared is always a confident player,” Drew said. “That’s one of his strengths. At the same time, I think his percentages are obviously much higher and I think he knows his shot selection is much better than it was as a freshman. His leadership has also really improved.”
Transfer guard MaCio Teague has shown his potential by averaging 12.7 points and 5.7 rebounds, while senior forward Freddie Gillespie has led the Bears inside by averaging 12 points and a team-high 9.3 rebounds.
Baylor’s big men will be tested by 6-8 forward Ben Vander Plus, who is averaging 15.3 points while draining eight of 15 3-pointers in Ohio’s 3-1 start.
“He definitely shoots at a high rate,” Gillespie said. “I think working on the pick-and-pop action in practice will be huge for us."
Jason Preston, a 6-4 sophomore guard, will also be a challenge for the Bears as he’s averaging a team-high 17.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 9.2 assists.
“They can score in a hurry and their pick and roll offense is really hard to guard,” Drew said. “A bigger guard like that allows you to see over the defenses. He’s averaging over nine assists per game, one of the leaders in the nation. But when you surround him with a lot of shooters, now it becomes a lot tougher to guard somebody like that.”
Villanova, which won NCAA championships in 2016 and 2018, is off to a 2-1 start after dropping a 76-51 loss in its second game to No. 10 Ohio State. Following the lopsided loss, Villanova dropped seven spots from No. 10 to 17 in the Associated Press poll.
But Drew has been in enough tournaments early in the season to know it’s unwise to underestimate any team.
“When you coach at a mid-major, this is a dream come true playing a Power 5 (conference team) on a neutral court,” Drew said. “They’re going to be excited, and that’s what makes ESPN events so challenging and tough because there are no easy games, and when they get teams from mid-major conferences usually those are elite teams that are scheduled to have very good years.”
