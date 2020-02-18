Baylor’s KC Lightfoot has been named the National Athlete of the Week by the U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association.
Lightfoot ascended back into the No. 1 spot in the nation over the weekend. He came out on top of a battle between the country’s No. 1 and No. 2-ranked pole vaulters between him and defending NCAA champion Chris Nilsen of South Dakota. Lightfoot cleared a new school-record height of 19-11/2 while Nilsen topped out at 18-63/4.
The honor by Lightfoot marks the first time a Baylor athlete, men’s or women’s, has won a national award from the USTFCCCA during the indoor season.
“It’s an honor to receive this high-level award,” Lightfoot said. “Being the first Baylor athlete to get it adds to how prestigious the award is, knowing the great athletes we’ve had in the past.”
Lightfoot has cleared 19 feet in three consecutive meets, the first time a vaulter has done that since Akron’s Shawn Barber in 2015. He and the Bears will return to action on Feb. 28-29 for the Big 12 Indoor Championships in Ames, Iowa.
