Baylor will be heavily favored in Saturday night’s season opener against SFA, but Matt Rhule isn’t looking past the Lumberjacks because he respects coach Colby Carthel so much that he offered him a job a couple of years ago.
Carthel is taking over an SFA team that finished 2-8 last year, but Rhule has no doubt that he’ll experience a lot of success at the Football Championship Subdivision level.
Carthel built an NCAA Division II powerhouse at Texas A&M-Commerce as he compiled a 59-18 record over six seasons, highlighted by the 2017 NCAA championship. Rhule said he has spent some time around Carthel at football camps and is impressed by how he runs his program.
“I’m sure they’ve bought into him because if you spend any time around Coach Carthel you understand that he’s an inspiring man, so I’m sure their players are excited about playing for him,” Rhule said. “We know we’ll get their best effort. They’re well coached, solid and tough.”
SFA is the only FCS school on the Bears’ schedule as they face UTSA on Sept. 7 before hitting the road for the first time to play Rice in Houston on Sept. 21.
Now in his third season at Baylor, Rhule hopes the improvement the Bears have shown in practice carries over to the season opener at McLane Stadium. After jumping from 1-11 in 2017 to 7-6 last year, the Bears hope to move into Big 12 championship contention this season.
They certainly don’t want to stumble out of the blocks against SFA.
“That first game is always hard,” Rhule said. “You don't really know what you have until you get out there. They've been tough. They've worked really hard, they've been competitive and we've eliminated distractions. There has been tremendous competition. And I think the biggest thing is we're trying to add in discipline on the field. And I think I've seen that in a lot of different areas.”
As preseason drills have unfolded throughout August, Rhule has liked the work ethic his players have displayed and the leadership the veterans have shown as they’ve tried to bring along the younger players.
Rhule hopes the game reflects how much the team has grown since last season.
“When we turn the tape on we want to feel really proud about the standard of performance that we have, how physical we play, how hard we play, how disciplined we are,” Rhule said. “Do we look like a team that cares about each other and loves each other? Is there a difference between the one and the two (on the depth chart)? There should be no difference in our standard of performance. And so that's the pressure.”
While a lot of starting positions seemed clear cut coming into camp, Rhule didn’t want any of his players to coast. He wants his players battling every day.
Monday’s depth chart showed redshirt freshman Prince Pines starting at right guard and junior college transfer Blake Bedier at right tackle on the offensive line. But Rhule noted that the depth chart can change day to day.
“We've had some great competition at those spots, and Casey Phillips was out for a couple of days, so that'll allowed Bedier to have some more reps,” Rhule said. “I think Prince Pines is a fascinating story. He missed all last season and was able to come out this year and so far he's been really, really consistent. Now he needs to go play.”
Pines and Bedier are joined by senior center Jake Fruhmorgen, left guard Sam Tecklenburg and left tackle Connor Galvin on the starting offensive line. The Bears are looking for improvement up front after allowing a Big 12-high 39 sacks last season, but Rhule likes their chances with his most depth in three seasons.
“We feel like we are 10 or 11 guys deep on the offensive line,” Rhule said. “And that's certainly the first time we’ve felt that way.”
Sophomore Rob Saulin has moved back to offense at tackle and tight end after playing on the defensive line earlier in camp. He’s listed as a co-starter at tight end with returning starter Christoph Henle.
“Rob was playing well on the D-line,” Rhule said. “He actually came to me and said, ‘Hey coach, can I talk to you?’ I think he said to me, ‘I'm not 250 pounds anymore, I'm 300 pounds, but I feel really athletic when I'm on the offensive side of the ball.’ So he'll be a right tackle for us, and then he'll also play tight end.”
Redshirt freshman John Mayers is listed as the No. 1 kicker while true freshman Noah Rauschenberg is kicking off. Redshirt freshman Isaac Power will punt while John Lovett and Josh Fleeks will return kicks and Grayland Arnold or R.J. Sneed will return punts.
“If we played right now, John would kick and Noah has also done a great job,” Rhule said. “He's got a big, big leg. John has maybe been just a little bit more consistent, and some of that comes down to operation time.”
Baylor has now filled up its single-digit jerseys for players with top performances in camp that were voted on by the players. Six of the nine are defensive players, including No. 1 safety Grayland Arnold, No. 2 linebacker Blake Lynch, No. 3 safety Chris Miller, No. 4 linebacker Clay Johnston, No. 8 safety Henry Black and No. 9 defensive end James Lockhart.
The other single-digit jerseys have been awarded to No. 5 wide receiver Denzel Mims, No. 6 running back JaMycal Hasty and No. 7 running back John Lovett.
“I am pleased with how they got it,” Rhule said. “The great thing for me is our young guys that are on the team now have a great example of what a single digit means. There have been some really great single digits the last two years. I expect us to be nine strong the entire season where those nine guys are showing up game in and game out.”
For the first time in his seven seasons as head coach at Temple and Baylor, Rhule has named season captains with offensive lineman Tecklenburg and linebacker Jordan Williams, who are both seniors. Additionally, Rhule will name two game captains each week with senior cornerback Jameson Houston and Sneed chosen for the SFA game.
“It really started with Teck, and he was the overwhelming choice,” Rhule said. “Guys voted for him for single digits, even though they knew he couldn't have it (as an offensive lineman). For a young person, he is a humble leader. They all respect that guy and I respect that guy. Jordan Williams is a guy who has gone full circle in terms of doing things that we ask.”