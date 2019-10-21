Baylor is ranked No. 16 in the Associated Press Top 25 men's basketball poll, matching its second-highest preseason ranking in school history.

The Bears join No. 3 Kansas and No. 13 Texas Tech as Big 12 teams ranked in the poll. Michigan State is No. 1 with 60 of 65 first-place votes while No. 2 Kentucky received two first-place votes and Kansas received three.

The Bears were unranked in last year's preseason poll before finishing 20-14 and reaching the second round of the NCAA tournament. Baylor was picked second behind Kansas in this year's Big 12 preseason poll.

The Bears will open the season against Central Arkansas at 11 a.m. Nov. 5 at the Ferrell Center.

