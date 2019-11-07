In a rivalry that has only grown more bitter over the years, TCU would love to put an end to No. 11 Baylor’s unbeaten season.
Since two of the best defenses in the Big 12 will be on the field, Saturday morning’s game at Amon Carter Stadium should be low scoring, and the team that makes the fewest mistakes will likely win.
Since the Horned Frogs have won four straight games in the series following Baylor’s 61-58 win in 2014, the Bears should have extra motivation.
No. 11 Baylor (-2) at TCU
TCU coach Gary Patterson has remained cagey on whether quarterback Max Duggan will be ready to play after injuring his throwing hand in last week’s 34-27 loss to Oklahoma State that dropped the Horned Frogs to 4-4.
The Horned Frogs defense will come hard after Baylor quarterback Charlie Brewer after watching West Virginia sack him seven times. Brewer managed to escape the pressure enough to hit 20 of 26 passes for 277 yards and two scores.
The Bears have figured out how to win close games with three of their five Big 12 wins by three points or less, and they should be able to come through again.
Baylor 21, TCU 17
No. 20 Kansas State (+7) at Texas
With its monumental 48-41 win over then-No. 5 Oklahoma, Kansas State delivered the biggest upset of the season in the Big 12.
The Wildcats built on that win by pounding rival Kansas, 38-10, to improve to 6-2 overall and stay in Big 12 championship game contention at 3-2.
Going into the season with sky high expectations, the Longhorns have underachieved at 5-3 overall. But this has the feel of a must-win game for the Longhorns and they should escape in Austin.
Texas 38, Kansas State 28
Iowa State (+14) at No. 9 Oklahoma
Iowa State might be the unluckiest team in the country this week.
Following their loss to Kansas State, the Sooners had a bye week and should be itching to get back on the field to take their frustrations out on the Cyclones.
The Sooners have to win out to have a shot at the College Football Playoff, and beating Iowa State is a first step.
Oklahoma 45, Iowa State 27
Texas Tech (-2.5) at West Virginia
The Red Raiders and Mountaineers have at least one thing in common: They’re both playing for first-year head coaches and have three-point losses to Baylor at McLane Stadium.
The Mountaineers showed once again they have no running game as they picked up just 14 yards on the ground in a 17-14 loss to Baylor.
The Red Raiders will put a lot of pressure on quarterback Austin Kendall, which should be enough to pull off a road win.
Texas Tech 24, West Virginia 17
No. 1 LSU (+6.5) at No. 2 Alabama
With as much praise as Alabama gets for its impressive history under Nick Saban, the truth is the Crimson Tide hasn’t played a very strong schedule so far this season.
Alabama needs this win in Tuscaloosa or there’s a chance it could be left out of the College Football Playoff.
The good thing for the Crimson Tide is that quarterback Tua Tagovailoa should be back from an ankle injury. But that might not be enough to offset the phenomenal play of LSU quarterback Joe Burrow, who could seal his Heisman Trophy candidacy with a big road win.
LSU 35, Alabama 31
Last week: 4-1 overall, 2-2-1 against the spread
Season: 36-14 overall, 23-26-1 against the spread
