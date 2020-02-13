The Baylor men’s tennis team will see some familiar faces when it opens the ITA National Team Indoor Championships on Friday in Madison, Wis.
A little more than a week after No. 12 Baylor defeated No. 6 Wake Forest on the Bears’ home courts at Hawkins Indoor Tennis Center, Baylor is set to face the Demon Deacons again in the first round of the national event.
“It’s probably beneficial for both teams in a way,” Baylor senior Ryan Dickerson said. “At least we know what we’re getting into. … It should be an even better match I think because we both know each other a lot better now. So it should be, definitely, a fun one.”
The Bears defeated the Demon Deacons, 5-2, in a match that saw half of the singles matches go to a third set on Feb. 6.
Baylor prevailed as Dickerson, Sven Lah, Matias Soto and Constantin Frantzen all won singles matches to go along with the doubles point. Dickerson rallied to defeat Wake Forest’s Henri Squire, 2-6, 6-0, 6-3, and Soto got a similar result by outlasting Bar Botzer in the No. 1 singles match, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2.
The ITA Indoor Nationals features a 16-team field, including 14 of the top 16 teams in the national rankings. It just so happens that Baylor’s first opponent is also the only ranked team the Bears have played so far this season.
Baylor coach Brian Boland knows Wake Forest (7-1) won’t have forgotten the result in Waco.
“I’m confident but at the same time Wake is going to bring it all,” Boland said. “They’re a competitive group and they gave us all we (could handle) when we were here at Baylor. So I’m sure they’re excited to play us again.”
The Bears started the season with Dickerson joining a group of returning Baylor players in the lineup. Baylor junior Sven Lah has gone 16-0 in dual matches so far this semester, including a 5-0 record on the No. 2 singles court. Matias Soto is 5-0 in the No. 1 singles slot and Dickerson and Finn Bass have each secured six points in singles play.
And the Baylor squad is getting healthier as the season progresses. Sophomore Adrian Boitan, who came on strong at the end of his freshman season and posted a 16-4 record in singles play last year, could see action this weekend after sitting out the first eight matches with an injury.
Boland said he hopes to see Boitan play. However, he won’t push it as the goal is to be as healthy as possible for Big 12 play and the NCAA Tournament in April and May.
“(The ITA National Indoors is) a national championship,” Boland said. “No, it’s not the ultimate goal of playing the NCAAs outdoors and then, of course, the Big 12 season is always competitive. But this kind of gives us a measurement of where we’re at stacked up against the best in the country. It’s an opportunity to play in a neutral site and kind of see where we’re at and kind of compete at the highest level.”
The winner of the Baylor-Wake Forest match will advance to play the Ohio State-Wisconsin winner at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday. All matches will be held at Wisconsin’s Nielsen Tennis Stadium.
