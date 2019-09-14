Baylor fans got the memo about “Pack the House” day at the Ferrell Center. A record crowd of 3,878 descended on the arena to see the fifth-ranked Baylor volleyball team take on Tennessee on Saturday afternoon.
And the Bears made sure they went home satisfied.
Playing with the kind of efficiency that has helped them win 21 of 23 sets this year, the No. 5 Bears rapidly dispatched the Lady Vols, 25-18, 25-17, 25-16, to stay perfect on the year. The win also gave Baylor (7-0) the tournament title in the round-robin Baylor Invitational, after beating Houston in the opening match Thursday.
When Baylor’s players jogged onto the court for their pregame hitting warm-ups, several players gazed up at the crowd in awe. They couldn’t help but draw energy from all the bodies in the building.
“I think the difference was how engaged we were in our intensity, and I feel like the crowd definitely helped us, too,” said junior outside hitter Yossiana Pressley. “(Thursday) we had a lot of people, too, but everyone was surrounding us, and we were like, ‘Wow, a lot of people are here supporting us.’ That helped a lot.”
Baylor set the tone with its service game. The Bears spread their serves around the court and fluctuated speeds as often as a driver’s ed student. They jumped out to a quick 13-6 lead in the first set following consecutive aces from Hannah Lockin. Baylor tagged five aces for the match, including three by Lockin.
Tennessee clawed back to within 19-16 following a putaway at the net by 6-foot-3 senior Tessa Grubbs, who led all players with 15 kills. But Baylor senior Shelly Stafford responded with consecutive kills, and the Bears eventually took the set, 25-18, following a Tennessee hitting error.
With All-Americans like Stafford in the middle and Pressley firing away from the left side, it could be tempting for Baylor’s opponents to forget about the right-side attacker. But Marieke Van der Mark showed on Saturday why that’s not an effective strategy.
The 6-foot-6 redshirt sophomore from the Netherlands was ready whenever Lockin dialed up her number, swooping in like a massive-winged pterodactyl for some scorching spikes. Van der Mark hit a team-best .500 on her six kills, and also led the way with five blocks.
Plus, her teammates love her enthusiasm, as she punctuates every big play with a primal scream. Sometimes she even mixes in a double fist pump.
“We have been on her so much, like, ‘Hey, this is your year. Come on, be intense, you’re 6-6, get in people’s face!’ And she is doing just that, and doing an amazing job at it,” Pressley said. “So we’re excited to see that and see her fired up, with her cheers, ‘Let’s go!’ … She’s doing amazing, and she’s going to get better.”
Van der Mark said she has gained confidence from the encouragement she’s received from her teammates.
“They’ve all been challenging me to block more balls and do more things,” she said. “Just being here already two years, this was the year to break through, and Coach has given me a chance to start the game. And just being here is unreal, it’s so amazing. Having everyone here, everyone cheering us on, it gives you a boost. It’s just great.”
Of course, Pressley continued to hammer away with her usual finger-jamming barrage. She finished with a team-leading 12 kills, including a couple of high-velocity torpedoes that ended up three or four rows deep in the crowd after ricocheting off the Lady Vol block attempt. Pressley was named MVP of the tournament.
In the third set, Tennessee (3-4) hung with the Bears for a while, as the score was tied at 12 midway through. But Pressley delivered a timely ace and a couple of well-spun spikes to help fuel a 13-4 match-closing run for the Bears.
“They didn’t give it to us,” Baylor coach Ryan McGuyre said. “That’s the difference between top 10 and not for us going forward. We’ve got to play at our best. A hundred percent might mean that you win 25-16 or 18, and 99 percent you’re losing 25-23. It’s one percent not dialed in, it doesn’t translate to one or two points but sometimes 10 or 12 over the course of a set or a match.”
Lockin notched a double-double, with 26 assists and 13 digs to go with her three aces. Stafford ended up with eight kills and three blocks.
Baylor will host a second straight tournament next weekend, as Missouri and Hawaii come in for the three-day Baylor Classic. The Bears will face Missouri at 6 p.m. Friday, while Missouri and Hawaii will meet at 1 p.m. Saturday, and then Hawaii and Baylor close things out at 2 p.m. Sunday.
McGuyre would like nothing more than to see 4,000 more fans turn out for Baylor’s matches in that event. He said the crowd made an enormous difference against the Lady Vols.
“I felt like I was getting ready to get on an airplane and take off at the start of the game,” the coach said. “We’ve said it all the time, but we’re a family here. And a great family knows how to multiply the joy. So, when you can make some great plays and play good volleyball and you get to multiply that by almost 4,000 people out there, it’s just exponentially exciting and fun.”
