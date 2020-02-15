Move over Paul Pierce, Raef LaFrentz and Jacque Vaughn.
You’ve got company.
With Jared Butler scoring 21 points and Matthew Mayer coming off the bench for a season-high 13 points and eight rebounds, No. 1 Baylor romped to a 70-59 win over No. 14 West Virginia before a resounding sellout crowd of 10,305 Saturday afternoon at the Ferrell Center.
Extending their school-record winning streak to 22 games, the Bears (23-1, 12-0) tied the longest winning streak in Big 12 history set by the 1996-97 Kansas team that featured Pierce, LaFrentz and Vaughn in the first year of the league.
“I think it’s a tribute to the players, their belief,” said Baylor coach Scott Drew. “We’ve been focusing one game at a time and we’ll keep doing that. I thought it was one of our best crowds from the standpoint I thought when we needed their help, they got loud and encouraged us. A couple of times I thought the roof was going to come off.”
With second-leading scorer MaCio Teague out with a right wrist injury on his shooting hand, the Bears were determined to get the ball to the open man and finished with a Big 12-high 21 assists and a 51.8 shooting percentage. The Bears led by as many as 28 points in the second half.
Teague sustained the injury in Monday night’s 52-45 win over Texas, but Drew hoped to get him ready for the Mountaineers (18-7, 6-6). He’s listed as day-to-day as the Bears try to win their 23rd straight game Tuesday night against Oklahoma in Norman before next Saturday’s showdown against No. 3 Kansas at the Ferrell Center that will be featured on ESPN’s College GameDay.
“There was a chance he would have played today,” Drew said. “It’s a situation where we’re waiting for the inflammation to go down and waiting for him to be able to be effective. He’s one of our tougher kids. It’ll be day to day and we’ll see how he progresses. When he’s ready and he can help us, he’ll be back out there.”
Butler set the tone early by hitting four 3-pointers in the first half before finishing five of seven from beyond the arc. Point guard Davion Mitchell effectively directed Baylor’s offense by collecting 13 points and nine assists.
“I told myself that I can’t change my game,” Butler said. “I can’t try to force shots now that he (Teague) isn't playing. So I just tried to still play my game and Davion found me a lot of times and my teammates found me a lot of times and I hit the shot.”
With Teague out, Mayer matched his season high with 17 minutes as he hit five of eight shots and led the Bears with a career-high eight rebounds.
“I try to keep the same mentality every game, which is to come in and be aggressive," Mayer said. "When I have a timid mindset, usually when I have a bad play I let it affect me,” Mayer said. “When I have an aggressive mindset, I just keep going. I think it was a good opportunity. I just tried to pick up what MaCio does for us every night, which is a lot.”
Baylor’s defense was superb as usual as West Virginia hit 34.5 percent from the field and committed 22 turnovers. Mark Vital led the Bears’ defensive effort with four steals while Freddie Gillespie collected three steals and Tristan Clark blocked a pair of shots.
“You know it’s going to be a war when you play West Virginia,” Drew said. “You had two top five defenses in the country. You had two top five rebounding teams. I thought our guys really did a great job in sharing the ball, causing turnovers. Obviously they’re going to cause turnovers. Twenty’s too many for us. But I’m really proud of our effort. I thought defensively we were really aggressive and active.”
Butler got the Bears rolling early as he buried a 3-pointer on the first possession and scored on a drive to take a quick 7-4 lead. Mitchell scored on a move to the basket and then broke loose for a slam following a Clark steal.
Mayer followed with the most spectacular play of the day when he made a baseline spin and dunked over West Virginia’s Logan Routt to give Baylor a 13-5 lead with 12:18 left in the first half.
“I just spun baseline and the dude helped out a little late,” Mayer said. “It wasn’t like a full-on dunk-on. But it was a good play. I had fun with that one.”
Hitting 10 of their first 17 shots, the Bears stretched their lead to 25-10 after Butler and Mitchell drained 3-pointers.
West Virginia finally got some offense going as Oscar Tshiebwe powered inside for a couple of baskets, but the Bears extended their lead to 33-14 after Butler nailed two more treys.
West Virginia closed the first half strong with eight straight points, but the Bears opened the second half with a 20-3 run to stretch the lead to 53-25.
“They spread you because they can make shots,” said West Virginia coach Bob Huggins. “They don’t put anybody on the floor other than Vital, and he does everything else, that can’t make shots. The first two or three shots they hit to start the game against us were deep. They spread you, it gives them an opportunity to drive it, gives them an opportunity to throw it close, and they make shots.”
Devonte Bandoo got things rolling in the second half by breaking away for a pair of layups while Vital thundered through the lane for a slam dunk.
The Bears showed great teamwork when Mayer passed to Vital who fired a pass to Clark for a layup. Mayer scored on a pair of layups and drilled a shot from the baseline to open up a 28-point lead. West Virginia finally scored its first field goal of the second half with 10:14 remaining when Tshiebwe nailed a shot.
“One thing about it is they crash four guys, and once you get the rebound you can get out in transition like we did,” Butler said. “It’s kind of weird at first, they denied all the passes. But I think we adjusted pretty well to their defense, and I think that’s why we were successful.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.