The No. 18 Baylor football team received a major blow as senior linebacker Clay Johnston is out for the season after suffering a knee injury Saturday against Texas Tech at McLane Stadium.
Johnston went down clutching his knee with 9:16 remaining in the fourth quarter after intercepting a pass by Texas Tech quarterback Jett Duffey.
The Bears went on to beat the Red Raiders, 33-30, in double overtime to improve to 6-0 overall and 3-0 in the Big 12. But Johnston left the field on crutches and a Baylor official confirmed Sunday that he’ll miss the remainder of the year.
Johnston is Baylor’s leading tackler and ranks third in the Big 12 with 9.7 per game, and is fifth in the league by averaging 1.33 tackles per loss. In Baylor’s last four games, he’s averaged 11.7 tackles, including 10 with 1½ for loss against the Red Raiders.
Johnston is a three-year starter who was a second-team all-Big 12 pick last year after ranking fifth in the league by averaging 8.25 tackles in 12 games. He was a preseason all-league selection this season.
Without Johnston, sophomore Terrel Bernard will likely join seniors Jordan Williams and Blake Lynch as Baylor's starting linebackers. Bernard started the first three games for the Bears this season and has collected 30 tackles with six recorded against Texas Tech.
It was a physical game as several Baylor players left the field, including defensive tackle Bravvion Roy and safety Chris Miller but they both returned to action.
“We have a lot of guys banged up and we have to play six more games against some really good teams,” said Baylor coach Matt Rhule after the game. “There’s a lot of work to be done. We’re a team that has to have a lot of guys contributing.”
The Bears’ unbeaten record allowed them to jump from No. 22 to 18 in the Associated Press poll on Sunday, but some of their toughest games are ahead beginning with Saturday’s 3 p.m. matchup against Oklahoma State in Stillwater.
The Cowboys (4-2, 1-2) had a bye week following their 45-35 loss to Texas Tech on Oct. 5 in Lubbock. The Bears have had difficulty winning in Stillwater since the Big 12’s inception as they’ve gone 1-11, and most of the losses have been lopsided. Baylor’s only road win against the Cowboys in the Big 12 era came in 2015 when they pulled out a 45-35 decision.
In Rhule’s lone trip to Oklahoma State, the Bears were blown out 59-16 in 2017. However, Baylor bounced back with a 35-31 win last year at McLane Stadium.
The win over the Red Raiders made the Bears bowl eligible. Last year, Baylor didn’t become bowl eligible until a 35-24 win over Texas Tech in the regular season finale.
“One of our first goals every season is to be bowl champions,” Rhule said. “It’s a tremendous honor any time someone invites us to play in their bowl game. It’s an accomplishment and we’re proud of that.”
Though the Bears allowed 510 yards against the Red Raiders, the defense delivered a lot of big plays with five sacks and 11 tackles for loss while forcing three turnovers.
Both Johnston and Williams made interceptions while cornerback Jameson Houston recovered a fumble. Defensive lineman James Lynch collected 2½ sacks and has a Big 12-high 8.5 for the season.
“It’s not just me,” Lynch said. “As a defense, we’ve been playing a lot better this year and obviously we’ve got a lot of room to improve. Me making a play isn’t always just me doing something. It’s somebody else around me helping me make that play.”
Baylor quarterback Charlie Brewer hit 24 of 37 passes for 352 yards and ran for 55 yards on 15 carries and three touchdowns.
Brewer showed once again that he’s a clutch performer as he led the Bears 89 yards on their final possession of regulation to Texas Tech’s 2 to set up John Mayers’ game-tying 19-yard field goal as time expired.
Brewer ran for a one-yard touchdown in the first overtime and then hit JaMycal Hasty with an 18-yard pass in the second overtime to set up Hasty’s game-winning five-yard touchdown run.
But after throwing no interceptions in Baylor’s first five games, he forced several passes into coverage as the Red Raiders intercepted three passes.
“I think early they came out with some different looks that we hadn’t seen and it took us a minute to adjust to it,” Brewer said. “But that’s no excuse. I’ve got to take care of the football. I’ll get that fixed in practice and we won’t have to worry about that again.”
