When Oklahoma and Baylor first met this season in Waco, everybody wanted to make a big deal about the absence of CeeDee Lamb.
Maybe more should have made of the presence of Ronnie Perkins.
Oklahoma’s sophomore defensive end proved to be a game-wrecker against the Bears in the Sooners’ 34-31 come-from-behind win. It felt as though he spent as much time in the Baylor backfield as Charlie Brewer in the second half. Perkins came up with four big tackles, all for losses, including a career-high three sacks.
That’s half of Perkins’ season total of six sacks, all in one game. Baylor clearly doesn’t want to see a repeat of the OU defender’s career day on Saturday in the Big 12 title game.
“A couple of those were quarterback draws, so we were just kind of running Charlie anyway,” Baylor coach Matt Rhule said. “But Perkins is a great player and (Nevel) Gallimore is a great player and Kenneth Murray is a great player. They do a lot on defense, they stem and they move, so their defense is built to create negative plays.”
Baylor’s linemen said that their approach won’t be any different against Oklahoma in round two than it was three weeks ago. They simply have to execute better, they said.
“They have a really good front seven,” tight end Christope Henle said. “Perkins and (Nik) Bonitto are really good pass rushers and also run stoppers. For us, the O-line and tight ends have a huge emphasis on getting those guys blocked and protect Charlie in the passing game.
“We’re not going to do anything different than we have been doing, but we just have to focus on our job and keep Charlie safe back there and give him confidence that he won’t have somebody in his face every play.”
Added offensive guard Jason Moore, “Nothing different. We just need to do what we were doing before and have extreme attention to detail.”
Baylor’s attempts to neutralize Perkins and limit negative-yardage plays could be a critical element of the rematch. Obviously the Bears must do a better job of blocking the Sooners’ top pass rusher this time around. But success on offense boils down to more than just preventing Perkins from slinging Brewer to the turf.
Some of Baylor’s planned explosions need to detonate. That didn’t happen in the second half.
“They’ll make some negative plays because they’re built to do that,” Rhule said, referring to Oklahoma’s defense. “It’s not that we won’t try to neutralize them, don’t get me wrong. But to me it’s more about us creating explosive plays. … We’re at our best when we just kind of isolate guys and get them the ball.”
For Bears, that means they’ve got to be crisper. They’ve got to be more consistent. They can’t get careless with the football. In the first half against the Sooners, Baylor ran 36 plays for 238 yards, an average of 6.6 yards per play, and scored 31 points.
With the same guys on the field in the second half, the Bears mustered only 69 yards on 14 second-half plays (a 4.9 average) and failed to score.
Another way Baylor might be able to reverse its fortunes against the Sooners is by staying grounded. The Bears rushed for just 113 yards in that first meeting with OU. While both TCU (99) and Iowa State (104) held Baylor to fewer rushing yards in those games, the Bears’ 23 carries against Oklahoma were by far their lowest total of the season.
“We have to find a semblance of a run game,” Rhule said. “(The Sooners) are built to take away the run and make you throw it. We threw it pretty well the first game, we just have to find some runs to go along with that.”
