NEW ORLEANS — For the first time in 63 years, the Bears are back in the Sugar Bowl and nobody is prouder than the surviving members of the first Baylor team that made the trek to the prestigious New Year’s Day game in New Orleans.
Now well into their 80s, those former Baylor players will be glued to their TV sets when the No. 7 Bears face No. 5 Georgia on Wednesday night at the Superdome.
“I certainly think they deserve it and I’m happy to see them there,” said Dr. Jerry Marcontell, a receiver and defensive end for the Bears from 1955-57. “It’s utterly unbelievable that Coach (Matt) Rhule could come into this situation and have such an impact. No one would have believed it.”
Like all other Baylor fans, they’ve watched Rhule transform a team that finished 1-11 in 2017 to this year’s 11-2 overachievers who can set the school record for wins by beating Georgia.
“They’re about as bright of a bunch of coaches they could have found,” said Wayne Mitchell, who played linebacker and center on the 1957 Sugar Bowl team. “Overall, I don’t know how they could have done better.”
Back in 1956, the Bears were coming off a 5-5 season and were playing for first-year head coach Sam Boyd, who had replaced George Sauer after he became Baylor’s athletic director.
The Bears had a talented team returning with All-America lineman Bill Glass and all-Southwest Conference players like Marcontell and running back Del Shofner.
The Bears won their first four games before dropping consecutive games to Texas A&M and TCU by a combined seven points. But they rebounded with four straight wins, including a 10-7 nail-biter against Texas and a 26-7 win at Nebraska, to finish the regular season with an 8-2 record.
After a 46-13 thrashing of Rice in the regular season finale, the Bears walked into the locker room at Baylor Stadium and saw “Sugar Bowl” written on the black board.
“We were certainly overjoyed and happy,” Marcontell said. “We didn’t know who we would be playing. We found out it was Tennessee, which was undefeated. We were distinct underdogs and that gave us reason to do well.”
The Volunteers were ranked No. 2 in the country and featured All-America do-it-all back Johnny Majors, who finished as the Heisman Trophy runner-up behind Notre Dame’s Paul Hornung. Majors went on to a highly successful coaching career at Iowa State, Pittsburgh and Tennessee.
Few people expected No. 11 Baylor to upset the powerful Volunteers, especially the team’s fans.
“I remember being in the elevator at our hotel in New Orleans and seeing someone there in orange clothes who almost looked like a Tea-sip (University of Texas fan),” Mitchell said. “He was making fun of Baylor people because he thought we couldn’t win the ballgame.”
The Baylor coaching staff was dead serious about winning the game and didn’t allow the players to do much outside of football during their stay in New Orleans.
“They kept a tight rein on us,” Marcontell said. “We were there three or four days before the game, and they let us go out one night to see a movie. We definitely didn’t go to Bourbon Street, though afterwards we heard coaches went but we didn’t.”
Playing in Tulane Stadium, the Bears scored the game’s first touchdown in the second quarter when Bobby Jones threw a 12-yard pass to Marcontell.
“On third down, our quarterback had thrown an incomplete pass, but I told him I was really open on the play,” Marcontell said. “So we ran the same play again and fortunately I was still open. I just did a down-and-out toward the flag and Bobby threw a good pass.”
The Volunteers grabbed a 7-6 lead in the third quarter when Majors ran for a one-yard touchdown. But Majors fumbled Shofner’s punt and Reuben Saage recovered for the Bears, who drove 15 yards for the winning touchdown in the fourth quarter as Buddy Humphrey scored on a one-yard run.
The Bears hung on for a 13-7 win, which arguably remains the biggest bowl win in school history. Shofner was named the game’s most outstanding player after rushing for 88 yards on 14 carries. He’ll be inducted into the Sugar Bowl Hall of Fame before the Baylor-Georgia game.
Shofner went on to an 11-year NFL career with the New York Giants and Los Angeles Rams and was a five-time Pro Bowl selection.
“Del was fast, really fast and also an excellent receiver out of the backfield,” Marcontell said. “He made a lot of yards by getting out in space. He was a super athlete and lettered in four sports, football, basketball, baseball and track, and of course he went on to a great career in NFL.”
Many of the members of Baylor’s Sugar Bowl team reunited in 2007 at Floyd Casey Stadium for the 50th anniversary of the game.
Now living in the Big Thicket north of Houston following his career in medicine, Marcontell has kept some memorabilia from the game, including a drawing of himself that sat atop a sugar block at a New Orleans department store on Canal Street.
It’s a great memory from a major bowl game to which Baylor has finally made its return.
“A local artist had drawn head shots of selected players on both teams and put them on blocks of sugar in a show window,” Marcontell said. “After that someone got it for me and gave it to me. I can’t believe it’s lasted all these years.”
