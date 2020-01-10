It’s well documented that Baylor has never beaten college basketball powerhouse Kansas in Lawrence, a streak that was extended to 17 straight losses last March.
Riding an 11-game winning streak, the No. 4 Bears believe this is the year they can finally break through with their first win against the No. 3 Jayhawks at Allen Fieldhouse at noon Saturday.
That big zero in Lawrence is definitely a blemish the Bears would like to scratch off their resume.
“I just found out we’ve been 0-17 there,” said Baylor senior guard Devonte Bandoo. “We’re here to make history. We’ve got the pieces, we’re very deep. It’s going to be a great game. It’s 3 vs. 4. I think we have the potential to come out with a W.”
Baylor coach Scott Drew has lost all 12 of the games he’s coached at Allen Fieldhouse, but he came close in 2018 when the Jayhawks pulled out a 70-67 squeaker.
“It’s definitely going to happen at some point, and we’d like it to be now,” Drew said. “Really playing home and away, you get a lot more matchups. Before when the Big 12 was just every other year (between north and south teams) on the road, you didn’t get as many opportunities or cracks at it. We’ve had some really good games up there and just haven’t been able to finish.”
Last year, the Jayhawks overcame the Bears, 78-70, in Lawrence despite a career-high 31-point performance by then-freshman Baylor guard Jared Butler.
“We haven’t won at Kansas and that just doesn’t sit well with me,” Butler said. “It doesn’t sit well with anybody on our team. That shouldn’t be on our resume that we haven’t won at Kansas. I’m just looking forward to going there and winning.”
While the Bears (12-1, 2-0) are riding high after Tuesday’s big 57-52 road win over No. 22 Texas Tech, the Jayhawks (12-2, 2-0) looked impressive in Wednesday’s 79-53 thrashing of Iowa State in Ames. Kansas opened Big 12 play with a 60-53 win over No. 17 West Virginia last weekend at Allen Fieldhouse.
The Jayhawks feature one of the most balanced teams in the country led by guard Devon Dotson, who is averaging a team-high 18.6 points and 4.5 assists per game.
Senior Udoka Azubuike, a 7-0 center, has rebounded from an injury-plagued junior year to average 13.1 points and a team-high 8.8 rebounds while leading the country by hitting 80 percent (80 of 100) from the field.
Sophomore guard Ochai Agbaji is averaging 11.6 points and shooting 40.8 percent from 3-point range while guard Marcus Garrett is averaging 8.9 points and is a premier defensive player.
“In college basketball, you have a lot of either great guard play or inside play, but very few have both,” Drew said. “And that’s why we have both teams in the top five. With Doke (Azubuike), he’s such a force down low. Obviously on the perimeter, they have a lot of weapons. But him being back from injuries from last year really changes their team.”
Both teams have been tremendous defensively as the Bears have limited opponents to a league-low 58.4 points per game while Kansas has allowed 61 points per game.
In the Bears’ Big 12-opening wins over Texas and Texas Tech, they’ve allowed just 48 points per game. Baylor’s defensive prowess has compensated for an offense that’s shooting just 36.5 percent in its two conference wins and committed 20 turnovers against the Red Raiders.
“It shows we don’t only rely on offense,” Bandoo said. “We’re a great defensive team even though some nights the offense won’t be there for us. That game showed the offense wasn’t there for us, but we executed on the defensive end and hit free throws at the end and came out with the W.”
The Bears have lost 13 of their last 14 games overall to the Jayhawks with the only win coming in 2018 in an 80-64 Baylor blowout at the Ferrell Center.
From a national perspective, Saturday’s matchup looks much like the 2017 game in Waco when the No. 3 Jayhawks pulled out a 67-65 win over No. 4 Baylor.
“Definitely it’s great for the conference whenever you have two top five teams going at it, a lot of national exposure and a lot of good recognition for the Big 12,” Drew said. “It gives us a chance to play a quality opponent where we get to see where we can improve for the rest of the year. And at the same time, whenever you’re playing someone like Kansas on their court, if you have any weaknesses they get exposed.”
