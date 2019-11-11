Baylor volleyball’s Hannah Lockin won Big 12 Co-Offensive Player of the Week honors, the conference announced on Monday.

Lockin, a junior setter from Des Moines, Iowa, had 42 assists and 14 digs in No. 3 Baylor’s only match last week, a 3-0 sweep of Texas Tech on Saturday. It was her 10th double-double of the year. Her spot-on setting helped Baylor lead the Big 12 in hitting percentage, kills per set and assists per set for the week.

Baylor (20-1, 10-1 Big 12) will host Kansas (7-14, 3-8) at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

