Following its tour de force win over Kansas State, Baylor jumped into college football's national polls Sunday for the first time since 2016.

With their 5-0 start, the Bears are No. 22 in the Associated Press poll and No. 23 in the coaches poll.

The Bears began receiving votes after a Big 12-opening 23-21 win over Iowa State at McLane Stadium on Sept. 28, but they really drew the voters’ attention with Saturday’s dominating 31-12 win over Kansas State in Manhattan.

If the Bears beat Texas Tech in their upcoming game Saturday at 3 p.m. at McLane Stadium, they’ll become bowl eligible and match their best start since the 2016 team opened with a 6-0 record.

Baylor is definitely on the rise but coach Matt Rhule liked his players' down to earth perspective when he congratulated them in the locker room at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.

“I told the guys they were 5-0, and they were more mature than me,” Rhule said. “They said they were 1-0 this week. That’s what I’m excited about. I told them to enjoy this one and we’ll come back and get ready for homecoming and Texas Tech and all the things that game will bring.”

Rhule expected a physical game against the Wildcats and he was right as Baylor quarterback Charlie Brewer went out with 11:05 remaining in the fourth quarter after taking a hard shot from Kansas State pass rusher Trey Dishon.

Baylor’s medical staff advised Rhule to keep Brewer out the rest of the game, and he said he’ll know more about the quarterback’s status on Monday. Offensive tackle Connor Galvin went out early in the game, and Rhule said his lower body injury was severe.

With Brewer out, redshirt freshman quarterback Gerry Bohanon stepped in and needed just two plays to produce a touchdown. He hit RJ Sneed along the left sideline for 38 yards before keeping the ball for a 4-yard touchdown to give the Bears a 24-6 lead.

Bohanon said the experience he gained by playing most of the second halves in Baylor’s wins over SFA and UTSA at the beginning of the season helped when he entered a tense situation against Kansas State.

“I got my first action in, so it calmed me down and I saw how the game goes and being in the game situation with the big crowd,” Bohanon said. “So I think that kind of prepared me for now. No matter the situation, I go in there with confidence and prepared well.”

The most impressive aspect of Baylor’s big road win was a defensive line that pushed around Kansas State’s offensive line. The Bears amassed six sacks and 15 tackles for loss. Spearheading Baylor’s play up front was end James Lynch with four tackles for loss and three sacks while tackle Bravvion Roy produced 3½ tackles for loss.

“That was our whole thing coming in,” Roy said. “We knew they were going to try to run the ball down our throat and we were able to get penetration and press the pocket. Clay (Johnston) did good calling stunts, so we could rip through the gap and get tackles for loss.”

Rhule said Baylor’s starting defensive line of Lynch, Roy and James Lockhart stayed fresh because backup linemen TJ Franklin, Niadre Zouzoua, Gabe Hall and Chidi Ogbonnaya played effectively when they entered the game.

“Really the big thing with the defensive line is our young guys,” Rhule said. “They’re playing well enough where we don’t have to play the three starters every time and wear them down. We knew it was going to take a lot of people to play against Kansas State. Those guys stayed in there and battled. They made some big plays. Joey McGuire and Frank Okam have done a great job of coaching them all year.”

While Baylor’s defensive line dominated, every area of the Bears’ defense contributed heavily. Johnston recorded a team-high 11 tackles while fellow linebacker Blake Lynch made seven tackles with 1½ for loss.

The Bears won the turnover battle as safety Grayland Arnold intercepted a pass and James Lynch forced a fumble that was recovered by safety JT Woods. Baylor’s offense had no turnovers as Brewer hasn’t thrown an interception all season while recording 11 touchdown passes.

“We know what we’re capable of,” Roy said. “Our confidence is high. We just have to eliminate our mistakes and we’ll be better next week.”

After Baylor’s offense had difficulty running the ball in the two previous games against Rice and Iowa State, the Bears finished with 158 yards rushing on 31 carries against the Wildcats.

JaMycal Hasty rushed for 87 yards on just eight carries while John Lovett picked up 74 yards on seven carries and scored twice in the second half on runs of 13 and 46 yards.

Following Galvin’s injury, the Bears had to revamp their offensive line with right tackle Casey Phillips moving to left tackle and Blake Bedier stepping in at right tackle.

“We had some crucial runs at some crucial times,” Rhule said. “It was one of those days if you can get a couple of first downs you can kind of get the offense going. I was pleased with the evolution of where our offensive line is going.”

Rhule said Baylor co-offensive coordinators Jeff Nixon and Glenn Thomas made good adjustments against Kansas State’s defense throughout the game. But Rhule said the Bears need more success on third-down conversions as they finished two of nine.

“We knew it was going to be hard to run the ball,” Rhule said. “They were going to stack the box and we made some plays. If we could have been better on third down, this would have been a great day. Just credit to Kansas State for doing a great job on third down.”

