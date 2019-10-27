The Baylor soccer team wanted to make Senior Day special, so Raegan Padgett took it into her own hands.
The four-year senior starter drilled her team-leading sixth goal as the Bears knocked off Iowa State, 2-0, in their final home game at Betty Lou Mays Field.
The Bears (8-6-3, 4-4) are fighting to reach their third straight NCAA tournament after Elite Eight appearances the past two seasons.
A win over Big 12-leading Oklahoma State in Thursday night’s regular season finale in Stillwater would go a long way toward landing a berth along with some success in the upcoming Big 12 tournament in Kansas City. But they were glad to win on Senior Day.
“Senior Day is kind of that mix where we’re not really done yet, but it’s an opportunity to be at home one more time,” said Baylor coach Paul Jobson. “For your seniors to have an experience like this to go off with their last match at Betty Lou with a win and Raegan to have a goal is pretty special.”
Coming off Friday’s 2-0 home loss to No. 17 Texas Tech, the Bears dominated possession against the last-place Cyclones (3-14, 0-8). The Bears held a 25-7 shot advantage, including a 16-3 edge in the first half when they scored their two goals.
“When you’ve got two matches in a weekend where you think you played really well, it’s nice the girls can be rewarded for their efforts,” Jobson said. “I give them a lot of credit for that mentality they have and just being ready for what’s next and being who they are each and every game.”
Baylor threatened to score from the opening minutes and finally came through with its 12th shot when freshman Marissa Gray scorched a 20-foot shot into the left side of the net for her first goal of the season in the 30th minute.
“I hit it but I was still moving, so I kind of turned away,” Gray said. “Then I saw people running to me and I was like, ‘What is going on? Wait, I just scored.' It was pretty exciting. We’ve been working in practice on that same shot, and I just happened to hit it and I was like ‘Thank God.’”
With less than two minutes remaining in the first half, Padgett drove toward the left of the goal and whizzed a shot past Iowa State goalkeeper Georgia Wimmer.
Her sixth goal of the season matched her season high that she set last year.
“It was awesome, a perfect day to play soccer, a fun game, and one that we got to dominate,” Padgett said. “Soccer is a crazy game. There are days when you dominate and walk away with a loss and days you dominate and walk away with a win. So we’re just glad we could put some away today in the last home game and head away for our last Big 12 (regular season) game next week with a win.”
Baylor’s defense was in such control that goalkeeper Jennifer Wandt had very few shots come her way as she recorded just one save. In contrast, Wimmer amassed eight saves for the Cyclones.
“Since we’re only guaranteed two more games against Oklahoma State and our first game in the Big 12 (tournament), this was really dedicated to the seniors because we don’t know how long our season is going to go,” Gray said.
Padgett was among seven Baylor seniors honored after the game along with Camryn Wendlandt, Maggie Burton, Danielle Hayden, Kylie Ross, Audrey Johnston and Halee Sowinski.
“It’s a pretty unique group,” Jobson said. “They’ve all got totally different stories and I think their uniqueness really defines who we are as a team. It’s not a cookie cutter group at all. Some have been here two years as transfers and some have been here all four years, and they’ve all played different roles.”
Baylor played without sophomore forward Elena Reyna, who went down with an ACL injury against Texas Tech and is out for the remainder of the season.
