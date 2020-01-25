GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Playing in a tough environment at Florida in the Big 12/SEC Challenge, Baylor looked like a team that wasn’t just happy to earn the nation’s No. 1 ranking.
The Bears played like they want to stay there.
Baylor opened up a 19-point second-half lead and cruised to a 72-61 win Saturday night at the O’Connell Center to extend their winning streak to 16 games.
The Bears matched their best start in school history with a 17-1 record and improved to 6-1 in the Big12/SEC Challenge while avenging an 81-60 loss to the Gators in 2018 in Gainesville.
“Credit the players for always wanting to represent the Big 12,” said Baylor coach Scott Drew in his postgame radio interview. “We knew we had to come through. This is a difficult place to play. They had students camping out (before the game) and tons of energy and excitement. They came out on fire but we responded like a veteran team.”
When the Bears reached No. 1 for the first time ever in 2017, they quickly fell out of the top spot following a blowout loss at West Virginia.
But after moving from second to first in Monday’s Associated Press poll, the Bears made a strong case to stay at the top with Monday night’s 61-57 home win over Oklahoma before the impressive win on the Gators’ home court.
“Coach Drew always tells us to hold our own and challenges us, and that’s what we try to do every time,” said Baylor guard MaCio Teague. “We just did a good job of locking in defensively and different guys scored for us tonight. They gave us their best shot, but nobody’s going to fold under pressure.”
The Bears got balanced scoring as Teague and Devonte Bandoo scored 16 points apiece while Davion Mitchell scored 12 and Jared Butler 10.
The Bears hit nine of 19 3-pointers and 15 of 16 free throws while dominating the boards by a 37-26 margin. Mark Vital led the Bears on the boards with 10 while Freddie Gillespie grabbed seven.
The Gators (12-7) got a 20-point performance from Keyontae Johnson and 16 from Andrew Nembhard, but nobody else scored in double figures.
The Gators opened the game hot as they grabbed a 17-9 lead behind Johnson’s seven points.
But Baylor quickly cut the lead to 17-15 when Butler and Bandoo nailed 3-pointers. The Bears finally took their first lead at 25-23 when Bandoo nailed another trey with 7:10 remaining.
After Florida tied the game at 27 on a pair of free throws by Tre Mann, the Bears closed the first half with a 13-2 run to open up a 40-29 lead.
Teague started the stretch by nailing a 3-pointer and then found Gillespie inside for a layup. Gillespie also drew a foul and hit the free throw to complete the three-point play to push Baylor’s lead to 33-27 with 2:48 left in the first half.
Baylor stayed hot as Bandoo nailed a bank shot. After Florida’s Kerry Blackshear scored on a tip-in, the Bears closed the first half with Vital’s drive for a basket and Teague’s trey to take the 11-point lead.
“Early on we couldn’t get any stops, but then we started getting stops, rebounds and great looks,” Drew said. “When we’re sharing the ball we’re really good. That was huge to get that separation at the end of the first half and that was really the difference.”
The Bears stayed on fire to open the second half as they stretched their lead to 53-34.
Gillespie started the second half scoring with a dunk and Butler followed with a short floater. The Bears went deep three straight times as Matthew Mayer, Mitchell and Bandoo nailed 3-pointers to open up the 19-point lead.
The Gators cut Baylor’s lead to 57-45 when Nembhard hit an outside shot. But Florida missed a chance to cut the Bears’ lead to single digits by missing the front end in three one-and-one free throw situations.
The Bears played without forward Tristan Clark, who had knee soreness.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.