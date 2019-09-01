To reach the next level, Baylor coach Matt Rhule wants to build a team that’s dynamic and balanced offensively, aggressive and smart defensively, and so disciplined that it won’t be its own worst enemy.
Rhule saw a lot of those elements in Saturday’s season-opening 56-17 win over SFA at McLane Stadium. But he wants to see them more often moving forward.
With quarterback Charlie Brewer showing veteran leadership and running back Trestan Ebner unveiling his receiving and running skills to score three touchdowns, the Bears rolled up 518 yards total offense almost equally split between passing and running.
Baylor’s defense gave up just 277 yards, sacked SFA quarterbacks three times, and forced a turnover when linebacker Blake Lynch intercepted a second quarter pass.
The Bears were penalized just five times for 30 yards, a big improvement from last year when they ranked eighth in the Big 12 by averaging 68.8 penalty yards per game.
But at the same time, Rhule knows Baylor’s schedule will get progressively tougher, and the Bears will need to be sharper in every area as the season unfolds. The Bears will stay at home to host UTSA at 3 p.m. Saturday.
“It was one of those games where we did enough good things to be happy, but enough things that I can get upset about and correct,” Rhule said. “I thought offensively we looked sharp early. We didn’t have a lot of penalties until some silly things late. So we looked like a good football team at times.”
Entrenched as the starting quarterback for the first time going into a season, junior Charlie Brewer hit 21 of 31 passes for 199 yards and three touchdowns.
After allowing a Big 12-high 39 sacks last season, Baylor’s offensive line didn’t allow Brewer or backup quarterback Gerry Bohanon to get sacked once against the Lumberjacks. However, Rhule would still like to see the protection improve to the point where Brewer isn’t laying on the ground so often after throwing a pass.
“I wasn’t happy at halftime,” Rhule said. “We had too many times when he got hit. You just kind of see him laying on the ground at the end of the play. I thought it got better at times, but that’s one of those things we’ll have to go back and look at because it’s always hard to tell.”
Brewer did a good job of getting the ball to Baylor’s playmakers as he hit Ebner for a 16-yard touchdown pass and found sophomore receiver RJ Sneed for the first two touchdown catches of his career.
Sneed’s second touchdown catch was particularly impressive as he stretched for the ball along the sidelines for the 21-yard score. The catch was originally ruled out of bounds but was reversed following a review.
“RJ is a tough guy with great hands and is really smart and can run all day,” Rhule said. “He’s accentuated the things that make him a really good player. His body control and ability to catch have been awesome.”
Ebner only touched the ball seven times, but he made the most if it by making five catches for 40 yards and the touchdown while scoring on both of his runs in the second quarter. His first touchdown run was particularly dazzling as he ran to the left and reversed field back to the right to break into the clear for a 21-yard score.
“He’s got great vision and great hands, so you can utilize him as a receiver and a back,” Rhule said. “He’s completely unselfish, so it makes it fun. He’s one of the guys who can really help us this year become a more dynamic group.”
John Lovett made the most of his eight carries by rushing for a game-high 108 yards, including a 38-yard touchdown run. Replacing Brewer in the third quarter, Bohanon got some much needed experience as the redshirt freshman hit five of six passes for 51 yards and a touchdown while rushing six times for 84 yards.
“He can do things with his feet and has great decision making,” Rhule said. “He’s such a good human, such a good young man. I think you can see how much the team loves him. He’s running down the sideline and everyone’s going nuts for him. So it was fun to see him get out there and play and have some extended time because he certainly worked hard for it.”
Switching to a 3-3-5 alignment as their base defense, the Bears appeared to get to the ball faster throughout the game. Defensive linemen James Lynch and Niadre Zouzoua each collected a sack while linebacker Matt Jones and defensive lineman Brayden Utley combined for a sack.
Blake Lynch partially blocked a punt on SFA’s game-opening possession and showed his instincts for the ball as he intercepted a second quarter pass to set up a touchdown.
“As a former receiver, he can track the ball, sees the ball and go gets it,” Rhule said. “He knows what to do with it. I thought he had a chance to return that one for a touchdown. As we continue to evolve and get more and more guys comfortable, I think he’s a guy who can certainly help us a lot.”
Thirty-five players saw action for the first time for the Bears, including true freshmen Gabe Hall and TJ Franklin who are already in the defensive line rotation. Hall also contributed on special teams as he blocked Storm Ruiz’s 37-yard field goal attempt in the third quarter, giving the Bears 11 blocked kicks and punts in the last 26 games.
“Those are chances for big D-linemen and guys like that to change a game,” Rhule said. “Obviously one of the reasons we’re good at it is because we practice it a lot. Those are moments of momentum change which is really just energy.”
Freshman kicker Noah Rauschenberg showed his leg strength by drilling eight of his nine kickoffs for touchbacks.
While Rhule wanted his players to enjoy the win, he has made them understand that Saturday’s game was just a start and they’ll have to improve as the competition gets stronger.
“We can’t come in the next couple of days and think we have it figured out because the scoreboard said we had a lot of points,” Rhule said. “I think they realized that wasn’t good enough. There are some things we need to clean up or we’ll be in trouble moving forward.”
