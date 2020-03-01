Since Big 12 play began in January, Baylor had been in the enviable position of controlling its own destiny in its quest to win its first conference title since 1950.
With Saturday’s 75-72 loss at TCU, the No. 2 Bears no longer have that luxury.
The Bears trail No. 1 Kansas by a game heading into Monday night’s home finale against No. 22 Texas Tech at 8 p.m. at the Ferrell Center.
Following Monday’s game, Baylor (25-3, 14-2) will complete the regular season at No. 20 West Virginia on Saturday in Morgantown. Kansas (26-3, 15-1) hosts TCU on Wednesday before ending the regular season Saturday against Texas Tech in Lubbock.
With their last two regular season games against Baylor and Kansas, Texas Tech (18-11, 9-7) will play a major role in determining the Big 12 champion. Though the third-place Red Raiders have dropped their last two games to Oklahoma and Texas, they’re always hard to prepare for.
“Their depth makes them really good in short turnarounds and obviously their motion offense is tough to prepare for and their defense is one of the best in the nation,” said Baylor coach Scott Drew. “But you expect nothing less in the Big 12.”
While the Bears hope things will fall their way in the Big 12 race, they also need to finish strong to secure a No. 1 regional seed in the NCAA tournament.
They’ll have to play much better defense than they did in the second half against the Horned Frog in Fort Worth. After shooting 26.9 percent in the first half, TCU shot a dazzling 76.2 percent in the second half and scored 54 points to overcome a 12-point deficit.
Senior guard Desmond Bane was the catalyst for the Horned Frogs as he scored 19 of his 23 points in the second half, including five 3-pointers.
Meanwhile, the Bears continued their inconsistent free throw shooting as they hit 14 of 22.
“It’s a mental game and Coach Drew has done everything in the book to try to put as much pressure on us in practice and do free throw shooting contests and drills and things like that,” said Baylor guard Jared Butler. “At the end of the day, it just comes down to wanting to hit that shot.”
In the first game against the Red Raiders, Baylor pulled out a 57-52 win on Jan. 7 in Lubbock. Though Davion Mitchell was Baylor’s lone double-figure scorer with 14 points, the defense was tremendous by holding the Red Raiders to 37 percent shooting from the field.
With Mark Vital pulling down 13 rebounds and Freddie Gillespie 10, Baylor dominated the boards by a 44-25 margin.
While the Red Raiders appear to be an NCAA tournament lock following last year’s berth in the national championship game, they’ve had difficulty sustaining winning streaks in the Big 12.
It appeared the Red Raiders were starting to surge after winning five of six games, but they dropped a 65-51 decision last Tuesday at Oklahoma before Saturday’s 68-58 home loss to Texas.
The Red Raiders shot just 39.2 percent against the Longhorns and lost the rebounding battle 30-23. It was the fourth straight win for Texas, which at 18-11 overall and 8-8 in the Big 12 is trying to make a late push for an NCAA tournament spot.
"I thought Texas was the more aggressive team and the second half offensively they set the tone early," said Texas Tech head coach Chris Beard in his postgame press conference. "Defensively, they were taking a lot away from us. They are one of the hottest teams in college basketball right now and that proved to be true again."
Texas Tech is one of the most balanced offensive teams in the Big 12 as guard Jahmi’us Ramsey (15.5 points per game), guard Davide Moretti (12.9), guard Kyler Edwards (11.8) and guard Terrence Shannon (10.1) are all averaging double-figure scoring.
While Baylor leads the league in scoring defense by allowing 59.3 points per game, the Red Raiders aren’t as strong defensively as they were last season as they rank fifth in the Big 12 by giving up 63.2 points per game. But Texas Tech is still one of the most physical teams in the league.
Baylor would like to win on Senior Night for forward Freddie Gillespie and guards Devonte Bandoo and Obim Okeke.
“We’ve got two games left, we’ve got Senior Night and we want to play well,” Drew said.
