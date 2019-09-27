As Baylor dives into Big 12 play, it’s abundantly clear that a win over Iowa State would go a long way toward determining whether the Bears will finish in the upper half of the Big 12.
The Cyclones opened the season ranked No. 21 in the Associated Press poll and were picked third in the Big 12 behind Oklahoma and Texas.
Though the nine-game Big 12 schedule always has a few unexpected twists, the Bears hope to set a good tone that they can build on in Saturday’s 2:30 p.m. game at McLane Stadium.
“When it’s the first conference game, you have a feeling for where you are,” said Baylor coach Matt Rhule. “But if you lose a game, it doesn’t mean the season is over. You’ve got to show up week-in and week-out, and that’s what’s hard about the Big 12. We play the same nine people year-in and year-out and there’s not a lot of room for error. Whatever it looks like on Saturday, we’ll come in on Sunday and we’ll try to fix the things that are wrong and build off of the things that are right.”
November appears to be the toughest part of Baylor’s schedule with a road game against TCU and home games against Oklahoma and Texas before concluding the regular season at Kansas.
But the early part of the Bears’ Big 12 schedule looks tougher than it appeared at the beginning of the season with Kansas State moving into this week’s AP poll at No. 24 after opening with three wins under first-year coach Chris Klieman. The Bears face the Wildcats at 2:30 p.m. Oct. 5 in Manhattan, Kan.
Playing an extremely favorable nonconference schedule, the Bears went 3-0 against SFA, UTSA and Rice. It’s difficult to tell how good the Bears are since they didn’t play a Power 5 conference team, so facing a 2-1 Iowa State team should provide some quick answers.
“They’re a great football team led by a great coach and a great staff, a great quarterback and a great defense, and so we know we certainly have our work cut out for us,” Rhule said. “But we’re excited for the opportunity, we’re excited to play in such a relevant game.”
The Cyclones dropped out of the Top 25 after struggling to beat Northern Iowa in overtime in the season opener before losing a hard fought, lightning interrupted 18-17 game against rival Iowa, the nation’s No. 14 team.
But Iowa State showed how explosive it can be in last week’s 72-20 blowout of Louisiana-Monroe by racking up a school-record 714 yards total offense. Dual-threat quarterback Brock Purdy hit 21 of 27 passes for 435 yards and three touchdowns while rushing for 75 yards and three scores. His 510 yards total offense were the most in school history as he earned Big 12 offensive player of the week.
“He’s a good player,” said Baylor cornerback Jameson Houston. “He extends plays and is good at rolling out of the pocket. We have to stay on our man and just keep him under pressure the best we can.”
Purdy has several proven targets with Deshaunte Jones leading the Cyclones with 20 catches for 257 yards and a touchdown and Tarique Milton establishing himself as a deep threat with 13 catches for 304 yards and two scores. La’Michael Pettway has made 12 catches for 159 yards and a team-high three touchdowns.
Though the Cyclones don’t feature a running back with big numbers, they’re averaging 182 yards per game and 5.4 yards per carry. Kene Nwanqwu leads Iowa State with 106 yards on 12 carries.
On a frigid 25-degree day last year in Ames, Purdy hit 18 of 23 passes for 230 yards and a touchdown and led the Cyclones with 56 yards rushing and a touchdown in a 28-14 win over the Bears.
“One of the themes of this game is you get to Purdy and then he gets out and makes plays with his feet,” Rhule said. “And that’s really what beat us last year is they kept extending drives with his ability to get outside the pocket, find somebody open or scramble. We’re going to have to just knock a ball out here or there, if we can. We haven’t gotten one against them in two years. They’re good at what they do, they protect the football.”
Iowa State has earned a reputation for a rugged, swarming defense under coach Matt Campbell. The Cyclones have been especially solid against the run this season as opponents are averaging 118.7 yards and 3.2 yards per carry.
Defensive back Greg Eisworth ranks third in the Big 12 with 9.7 tackles per game while linebacker O’Rien Vance has recorded 3.5 sacks.
“They take away the run with great technique, great play, but then also a mix of pressure and fronts and leverages,” Rhule said. “They don’t give up big plays. They make you earn it, and then they rally to the ball, break on the ball, and they all make tackles. We weren’t able to make them miss at the level we wanted to last year. So that has to be a point of emphasis for us.”
Finding lanes to run against the Cyclones will be a major key for the Bears after they were limited to 124 yards rushing in last week’s 21-13 win over Rice in Houston. Rhule said the blocking of Baylor’s offensive linemen and tight ends must improve to have success on the ground.
Baylor doesn’t want a situation to unfold like last week when Brewer had to take on too many responsibilities. Brewer hit 20 of 27 for 303 yards and a touchdown and had to carry most of the running load as he rushed for a team-high 58 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries.
Rhule sees a lot of similarities between Brewer and Purdy.
“Charlie and Brock are both really good quarterbacks,” Rhule said. “They both have the ability to move and run, and they both basically play with three (receivers) and a tight end most of the game. There are some subtle differences. They shift, trade, motion pretty much every play, and we don’t. I think at the end of the day, we all want to run the football, protect the football, play good defense and be explosive.”
